Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales Releases Oro de Calabaza Cans

Dexter, Mich. — A new year brings new beginnings, a renewed sense of hope, and celebration. Revelry, rejoicing, and restored excitement for a year full of new possibilities. More than ever this year we all will celebrate the things once trivial and taken for granted. Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is kicking off the year with a celebration as they launch their most award-wining beer, Oro de Calabaza, in cans.

“Oro is our flagship beer! It has won more awards, and been in more publications, and received more recognition than any other beer we’ve made. It is my personal favorite! We are so proud to be able to release it in cans” shares North United Brewing Company’s CEO Tony Grant.

Long known as a pioneer in craft beer, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is world-renowned for its wild and sour ales. A decade ago local, wild, spontaneous ales were rarities. Jolly Pumpkin was crafting nothing else. As the first all sour brewery in the United States there were triumphs and challenges, but Jolly Pumpkin existed solely to create unique, artistic beers.

Today there are no shortages of unique and funky things going on in the beer world. However, Jolly Pumpkin remains the OG. Long-time sour beer enthusiasts reference Jolly Pumpkin as a bench mark and the brewery holds a reputation for producing some of the industry’s best sour beers.One such beer, is the beloved Jolly Pumpkin classic, Oro. With several #1 rankings, ‘Best’ titles, medals of all metals, and a 98 overall RateBeer rating, Oro is known as a wild artisan golden ale unlike any other. Oro is aged in large oak casks and brewed in the Franco-Belgian tradition of strong golden ales. Spicy and peppery with a gentle hop bouquet and the beguiling nuance and influence of wild yeast. Traditionally, Oro, like all Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, was only sold in 750ml bottles and on draft. With the brewery’s new canning line addition Oro will make its way into 16 ounce cans. The brewery will not completely forego the large bottles but instead will offer the beer in a variety of formats. Whether you’re a dedicated wild beer connoisseur or a casual fan looking to elevate your canned beer selection on a Tuesday night, Oro will now satisfy everyone.

The new 4-pack 16 ounce cans of Oro are available starting now wherever Jolly Pumpkin is sold. Here’s to the New Year! A fresh start never tasted so good. Cheers and Mahalo Plenty!

About Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales:

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is part of Northern United Brewing Company. Founded in 2004 Jolly Pumpkin operates its production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beers throughout Michigan, nationwide, and limited releases globally. Jolly Pumpkin also has brewpubs and tap houses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit, Dexter, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Traverse City and coming soon to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.