John I. Haas, Inc. and Urban South Brewery Collaborate on Release of 2 Craft Beers

HOUSTON, TEXAS and YAKIMA, Wash. – Urban South Brewery, whose mission is to inspire community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer, in partnership with John I. Haas, Inc., a world-leading hops supplier and innovator, proudly announced the immediate availability of two new flavorful craft brews: SWAB IPA and Nothing is Under Control DIPA.

Short for “Super Whirlpool Aroma Booster,” SWAB IPA uses John I. Haas’ INCOGNITO® flowable hop-flavoring product to create an aroma described as “orange zest and peel jumping right out of the glass.” The beer also features a flavor profile with a sweet, tropical undertone, containing just enough bitterness to make each sip refreshing.

For the new Nothing is Under Control Double IPA, Urban South tested an exclusive new hop product from John I. Haas, combining it with INCOGNITO SABRO™. This combination unleashes an aroma profile that starts straight banana and moves to a floral character, driven by the mix of added raspberry and the coconut of the SABRO. The flavors are complex, spanning tart raspberry to coconut and pineapple, plus bitter hops, all balanced by a malt and banana sweetness for a tart finish that cleanses the palette.

“The creation stories of these two beers highlight what is possible when brewers and hop innovators share a sense of discovery, a passion for originality, and a collaborative drive to bring something new and beautiful to market,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager and Brewer at Urban South – HTX. “What started as a conversation with the great John I. Haas team in Yakima during last year’s harvest turned into a six-month flavor journey – a great experience! – that brought us to our new IPA and DIPA.”

Added Micah Cawley, Midwest Regional Key Account Manager, at John I. Haas, “The Urban South Brewery team impressed us with their vision for their new craft brews and their dedication to working with us as we developed new products and combined others in new ways to realize the aroma and flavor profiles they were after. Anyone who thinks of hops as just a commodity doesn’t understand the value-add of teaming with a truly collaborative hops partner in breaking down flavor walls and producing breakthrough craft beers.”

Along with its flagship location in New Orleans, Urban South Brewery recently opened a new R&D brewery and taproom in the great city of Houston, Texas, where the new brews will be prominently featured. Both beers are now canned and available. During city-wide closures for bars and restaurants, fans can pick up beer to-go from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, with the option to order in advance online. Urban South – HTX has also partnered with HopDrop Houston to provide a limited delivery service. To learn more, visit: https://urban-south-htx.myshopify.com/.

To learn more about the benefits and advantages of brewing with INCOGNITO and other John I. Haas hops and hop products, please call your John I. Haas representative, HAAS® product distributor, or visit johnihaas.com for more information.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx

About John I. Haas

John I. Haas is a leading supplier of hops and hop products with a world-class innovations center and research brewery located in Yakima, WA. As a member of the BarthHaas Group, HAAS has the global reach to offer the products, tools, services and supply assurance needed to brew successful beers. For more information, please visit: www.johnihaas.com.