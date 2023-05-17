Jiant Releases Taco Tuesday Spicy Pineapple Marg High ABV Hard Kombucha

The Newest Addition To Jiant’s Cocktail-Inspired Series Boasts Higher ABV And Climate Neutral Certification

LOS ANGELES, CA- The modern beverage brand Jiant announces the debut of Taco Tuesday: Pineapple Spicy Marg, as a part of their high-ABV cocktail-inspired series. The new SKU is a higher ABV and rebranded spin on their cult-favorite Taco Tuesday, which began as a limited-edition seasonal hard kombucha flavor. Jiant continues to be a leader in innovation, transparency, and sustainability within the RTD space, and on March 30th, they were recognized as one of 2023’s coveted VinePair 50: VinePair’s annual list of talented individuals catching attention across the drinks space.

Taco Tuesday: Pineapple Spicy Marg is a USDA-certified organic 8% ABV green tea hard kombucha that reimagines the classic spicy margarita for the modern consumer, marrying tropical pineapple, snappy jalapeño, ancho chile, and a squeeze of lime. Striking a refreshing balance between sweetness and heat, Taco Tuesday: Spicy Pineapple Marg is crafted with very little sugar, the cleanest ingredients, and always real fruit juice.

Jiant is splashing into craft cocktail culture with aplomb, – first with the 8% ABV cocktail-inspired hard kombucha Mai Tai (released spring 2022) and now Taco Tuesday: Pineapple Spicy Marg – both evoking a satisfying cocktail-like experience using tea, botanicals, and real fruit rather than spirits.

“A great margarita can be life-affirming and a bad one might ruin your week. Too often they are hastily thrown together and loaded with sugar, while the canned varieties almost always use natural flavors instead of real fruit and add other unmentionable ingredients. Jiant’s Pineapple Spicy Marg does none of the aforementioned. We wanted to take the “bummer” out of the country’s favorite cocktail and also showcase the versatility of hard kombucha. We kicked up the spice with real chiles and gave it an extra dose of tropical vibes with pineapple. It might be the best thing we’ve ever made.” – Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant Co-Founder

Remaining fervent in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Jiant recently has been awarded Climate Neutral Certification. This solidifies Jiant’s ‘better for your commitment to their products, packaging, and distribution methods, thus reaching an even higher level of consumer transparency and environmental responsibility. Additionally, Jiant’s core line of beloved hard kombucha flavors – now and moving forward – bear USDA Certified Organic designation. Across all SKUs, Jiant takes pride in responsibly sourcing the highest quality ingredients to craft innovative alcoholic beverages that are better for you and better for the planet.

ABOUT JIANT:

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr and Aaron Telch, and recently named a Brewbound 2022 Rising Star, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their ‘better for you’ approach to hard kombucha, hard tea, and cocktail-inspired hard kombucha is traditional in the process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light. Jiant is available in the U.S. via a network of top-tier distributors and retail partners such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Total Wine & More, and Sprouts.

