Jiant Releases New Summer Snowcone Hard Kombucha

LOS ANGELES, California – Jiant announces the launch of “Summer Snowcone”, the fifth hard kombucha released as part of the modern beverage brand’s celebrated seasonal series. Available throughout ‘summer break’, Jiant’s berry lemonade hard kombucha spin on the nostalgic icy summer treat is mindfully crafted with elevated and expressive flavor profiles while maintaining the vibe of carefree summer whimsy.

Gluten-free and crafted from organic and non-GMO ingredients, “Summer Snowcone” hard kombucha is brewed with organic Dragonwell Green Tea, sustainably-sourced honey, organic strawberry puree, organic blueberry juice, and organic lemon juice. Jiant’s reimagined take on the age-old childhood street-side favorite will transport adults to simpler days of sunshine, tan lines, and cotton candy skies, sans the sticky hands and sugar hangover.

“We’ve been wanting to put our spin on lemonade for a while and there are not a lot ofgreat ‘hard’ versions out there”, says Jiant co-founder Larry Haertel Jr. “Most attempts fall into a sugar-bomb or seltzer-plus-fake-flavor category, and “Summer Snowcone” is neither. It is a dry berry lemonade that is full of flavor but so freaking smooth and smashes all the right notes.”

The new, seasonal 5% ABV hard kombucha is available in 16oz single cans in select retailers across the country. Jiant is currently available in over 3,000 stores throughout California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Texas, and most recently, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Jiant continues to be a force in the ever-evolving RTD hard beverage industry. In addition to their core lineup of hard kombuchas and hugely successful seasonal selections, in July 2021, Jiant launched their immediately popular hard teas, which are crafted with freshly brewed organic tea that is fermented 100% dry before adding splashes of real fruit juice. Like Jiant’s hard kombuchas, Jiant’s hard teas are gluten-free and brewed with organic and non-GMO ingredients.

ABOUT JIANT

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr. and Aaron Telch, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their approach to hard kombucha, and now hard tea, is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light.

For More Information:

https://www.jiantkombucha.com/home