Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams & Land-Grant Brewing Co. Team Up On Strawberry Oat Milkshake IPA

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Land-Grant Brewing Company and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams have teamed up again on their fifth collaboration beer, Splendid Strawberry Oat Milkshake IPA, to be released ahead of their two-day celebration of Ohio’s Strawberry season this Memorial Day Weekend.

Jeni’s worked with Land-Grant to brew a decadent strawberry-forward Milkshake IPA that takes a cue from Jeni’s dairy-free ice cream offerings by utilizing oats and coconut flour to achieve its creaminess and subtle vanilla sweetness without the use of lactose.

“We don’t often do the full-on ‘Milkshake’ treatment – vanilla, fruit, lactose (or coconut flour, in our case),” said Land-Grant Head Brewer Dan Shaffer. “The opportunity to achieve this creamy texture utilizing coconut flour as a nod to Jeni’s masterful ‘Dairy-Free’ collection gives Splendid a nice nutty backbeat and a full body that complements the oats and perceived sweetness from the vanilla.”

Clocking in at a 7.75% ABV, Splendid Strawberry Oat Milkshake IPA features a berry-forward Belma and Barbe Rouge hops to enhance the fresh strawberry and subtle mango infusions, with aromas from vanilla bean that delivers a sweeter taste up front, followed by a slightly bitter finish from the hop/fruit/vanilla tannins that craft beer drinkers will surely appreciate.

Land-Grant will have Splendid available on draft and in 16 oz. four-packs – which will also be in central Ohio grocery stores – the week leading up to their fifth annual “Strawberry Jam” event with Jeni’s. Strawberry Jam – a family-friendly, picnic-style party making its return after a two year hiatus – also marks the annual release of Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream and the start of summer. The event will be hosted at Land-Grant’s Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

“We started Strawberry Jam as a way to honor what we do well in Columbus—rural and urban culture together, community and collaborations, quality and character, entrepreneurship and vision,” said Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. “To have it return as a two-day event, alongside another artisanal Land-Grant collaboration beer, feels extra special. We can’t wait to kick off summer together.”

Land-Grant will also release two additional Jeni’s collaboration beverages – a Strawberry Tart Ale and a Strawberry Hard Seltzer – to celebrate the seasonal summer fruit. These two warm-weather refreshers will be exclusively available on draft during the Strawberry Jam weekend event.

For More Information:

https://landgrantbrewing.com/jenis-strawberry-jam/