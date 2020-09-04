Jefferson County Ciderworks Releases Low-Alcohol Ciders

FAIRFIELD, Iowa —Just in time for Labor Day, Jefferson County Ciderworks has debuted its latest cider explorations: a pair of new low ABV “session” ciders that are ideally paired with any variety of outdoor activities, from barbecuing to a post-hike drink but also speak well to an easy end of day beverage. At just 4 percent ABV, the new offerings clock in at 2 or more percentage points less than most of JeffCo’ other New American Ciders which stand at 6.2% ABV.

Available in Black and Blue Berries and Session Citrus, the new ciders combine the low alcohol, highly drinkable qualities of a session ale or light seltzer with more calorie-friendly nutritional information. Both session ciders are tart, filled with fruit flavor, and very dry, making for very easy drinking.

“This has been anything but a normal year,” said JeffCo cidermaker and co-founder Jesse Narducci, “but as we increasingly looked to cycling, dirt biking, canoeing, and other outdoor activities not just for exercise but for social interaction too, these highly drinkable ciders make this weird time far more enjoyable.”

With flavor and fizz to spare, both session cider flavors can double as cocktail mixers too. From a simple twist on a vodka soda made with Session Citrus to a blackberry mojito topped off with Black and Blue Berrier, these new ciders can bring a bit of spritz and flavor wherever you might use soda, setzler, or sparkling wine.

Sold in four packs of sixteen-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $10.99, the new session ciders are now available throughout Iowa, including at many Hy-Vee locations.

About Jefferson County Ciderworks

Founded in 2013 by native Iowans Jesse Narducci and Katie Greenfield, Jefferson County Ciderworks is the largest and most award-winning cider-making operations in the state. 

For More Information:

https://www.jeffcocider.com

