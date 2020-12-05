Jefferson County Ciderworks Launches National Shipping

FAIRFIELD, Iowa— Jefferson County Ciderworks launched online sales for its award-winning new American ciders. This marks the first time since opening in 2013 that ciders from JeffCo will be available outside of Iowa.

“We have cider-fans all over the country, and usually we see a lot of them at our Tap Room over the holidays, when they load up on cider to take home to share with their friends” said co-owner Katie Greenfield. “Now, we can send cider to them — Ciderworks fans both old and new across the country.

Available in special gift-friendly boxes of twelve sixteen-ounce cans, orders will be shipping time for holiday deliveries, and will retail for $45 dollars plus shipping. Customers can pick from all of Ciderwork’s canned cider flavors, including fan-favorite Hibiscus Rose, a seasonal spiced Apple Pie cider, and Black and Blue, a low ABV cider.

ABOUT JEFFERSON COUNTY CIDERWORKS

Founded in 2013 by native Iowans Jesse Narducci and Katie Greenfield, Jefferson County Ciderworks is the largest and most award-winning cider-making operations in the state.

For More Information:

https://www.jeffcocider.com