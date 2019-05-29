JDub’s Brewing Realigns Distribution Footprint in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. – JDub’s Brewing Co. has realigned its distribution footprint in much of the Sunshine State. JDub’s new distribution partners, Gold Coast Beverages Distributing, Florida Distributing Company, and S.R. Perrott are distributing JDub’s current portfolio, as well as launching JDub’s new 12-packs of Passion Wheat and a Variety “Dub” Pack in June. JDub’s is also rolling out “Pequeña Passion” (little Passion) specifically for JDub’s third new offering, a six-pick consisting of 7oz. bottles.

JDub’s 12 oz variety “Dub” Pack, as well as 6-packs of Passion Wheat and Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter are launching in Kroger stores throughout the State of Georgia. The Dub Pack and Passion Wheat 12 packs will hit stores in June of this year. Look for all three of JDub’s new offerings in Total Wine locations and other stores selling high-quality, craft beer. Pequeña Pasion is currently rolling out in Publix stores throughout South Florida.

About:

JDub’s Brewing Company was founded in February 2014, by Jeremy “JDub” Joerger. JDub’s produces four year-round core beers in cans and draft as well as several limited release beers annually. Since opening, JDub’s has become one of the larger breweries in Florida and expects to produce roughly ten-thousand barrels of beer in 2019.

