JDub’s Brewing Company to Open Taproom in Downtown Orlando, Moves Production to Brew Theory

ORLANDO – JDub’s Brewing Company, headquartered in sunny Sarasota, FL, is opening a taproom, AKA “Dub Shack” at the Brew Theory Brewery in downtown Orlando, FL. Additionally, JDub’s will be moving production of its core beers at Brew Theory.

JDub’s Founder Jeremy Joerger, “This situation happened at a wonderful time for JDub’s. This move allows us to not only produce our core brands at Brew Theory, but also be more nimble with our production schedule. Just as importantly, it gives the JDub’s brand a presence in one of the largest cities in the Sunshine State. I can’t wait to hang out at a JDub’s taproom in the heart of Orlando.

Brew Theory Founder Jeremy Roberts, “Brew Theory has been committed to making quality beer for our brewery partners since inception. Teaming up with JDub’s gives us a Southeast brand that will allow us to show off the quality we’re committed to and earn business with future craft brewer partners”.

About: JDub’s Brewing Company was founded in February 2014, by Jeremy “JDub” Joerger. JDub’s produces four year-round core beers in cans and draft as well as several limited release beers annually, brewing at JDub’s flagship brewery in Sarasota, as well as Brew Theory. Since opening, JDub’s has become one of the larger breweries in Florida, selling beer in the Southeast states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama (Launching with Goldring Gulf Distributing within the upcoming months) at the time of this release.

In addition to brewing core beers at Brew Theory, Jeremy “JDub” will use the podcast room at Brew Theory to record “JDub’s Unfiltered”, a Podcast devoted to Beer, Charity and Music. The Dub Shack at Brew Theory will open on June 6th, 2020 and the official opening is tentatively scheduled for October 10th, 2020.