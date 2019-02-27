JDubs Brewing Company Announces New Packaging, Expanded Distribution

SARASOTA, Fla. – Over the next few weeks, JDub’s Brewing Company will begin distributing its beer to Georgia as well as releasing new packaging varieties, two of which will be 12-packs. JDub’s “Passion Wheat” and a variety 12 “Dub Pack” will be the first of the new 12-pack offerings.

Owner Jeremy “JDub” Joerger, on the expansion into Georgia said, “For years, we’ve been receiving requests from our beer drinkers to expand our distribution footprint outside of Florida. Georgia not only makes sense from a geographical standpoint, but also allows us to begin working with Kroger.” The Dub Pack, as well as 6-packs of Passion Wheat and Bell Cow Milk Chocolate Porter will be available statewide in Kroger stores this coming spring. JDub’s has teamed up with United Distributing to sell its beers in the Peach State.

United General Manager, Mike Mudler, on teaming up with JDub’s, said “We’re excited to partner with JDub’s Brewing and distribute their beers in Kroger and other retail accounts in Georgia. JDub’s is a fast-growing, highly sought after brewery producing some fantastic beer.” For more information on United Distributing, please visit udiga.com

About JDub’s Brewing Company

JDub’s Brewing Company was founded in February 2014, by Jeremy “JDub” Joerger. JDub’s produces four year-round core beers in cans and draft as well as several limited release beers annually, brewing at the flagship brewery in Sarasota, as well as The Florida Brewery, Auburndale, Florida. Since opening, JDub’s has become one of the larger breweries in Florida. JDub’s will celebrate the breweries five-year anniversary, “Dub Fest,” at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on February March 2 and 3. For tickets and more information visit: jdubsdubfest.com