Jägermeister Launches ‘Deer & Beer’ Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK — Jägermeister announces a new, 360 marketing program, “Deer & Beer” – Jägermeister paired with a craft beer – to increase awareness and occasion consideration amongst target millennial consumers throughout the summer season. The marketing program aims to showcase how the iconic herbal liqueur lends itself to complement a number of craft and seasonal beers.

The unique flavor profile of Jägermeister’s complex blend of 56 natural herbs, blooms, roots and fruits complements a variety of beer styles. For example, the spicy earthy, bitter & fruity citrus headnotes in Jägermeister will enhance the floral, citrus & spicy bitter notes in an India Pale Ale. The bitter, fruity & citrus notes will bring out more of the bitter and citrus flavors in an American Ale whereas the floral, spicy & earthy headnotes in Jägermeister will enhance the floral flavors in a Pilsner.

“Rooted deep in German tradition, the production of bitter herbal liqueurs such as Jägermeister is a significant part of German culture, just as is the brewing of beer,” said Chris Peddy, CMO of Mast-Jägermeister US. “Pairing Jägermeister with different beer styles allows us to communicate with consumers through new consumption occasions such as barbeques, tailgates, festivals, al fresco dining, camping and more. Deer & Beer creates new social moments for consumers to enjoy the iconic herbal liqueur by enhancing the flavor profiles it provides, allowing for a whole new tasting experience like never before.”

Jägermeister has partnered with independent craft brewers (Stone Brewing, Lord Hobo Brewing Company, Oskar Blues Brewery, JW Wakefield and Maui Brewing Co.) who exemplify similar brand values such as dedication to quality, ingredients and process to create unique beer pairings complementing Jägermeister’s 56 ingredients and the unique nuances of the selected brews. These beer pairings will be available for purchase throughout on and off-premise accounts across the country.

To commemorate this partnership, the brands have united to develop a video content series featuring Jägermeister’s Brand Meister, Willy Shine on his journey to tour the country, visiting the top craft breweries to learn just how perfekt a Deer & Beer can be together in a video series called “Deer Meets Beer” that lives on Jagermeister.com.

As an additional tool, the brand is educating consumers on why Jägermeister pairs perfectly with their favorite style of beer all summer long through a digital partnership with Foursquare. A dedicated microsite will feature a Deer & Beer map to explore where to go to satisfy your deer and beer cravings nearby and an interactive quiz to help find the perfect beer to pair with your deer.

This 360 marketing program serves as a kicking off point for an evergreen brand platform that will extend throughout the year featuring new Deer & Beer pairings and consumption occasions.

Are you ready to discover the perfekt beer for your deer? Begin your search for your perfekt match here.

