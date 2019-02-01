Jack’s Abby Releases Citra Brau Lager

BOSTON — Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers is releasing a brand-new spring seasonal across its markets starting Feb. 1.

Deep golden in color, this Pilsner-style lager is bursting with aromatic American Hops. By using Citra Hops throughout the entire brewing process, Citra Brau has a tropical, fruity flavor and juicy finish.

ABV: 5.5 percent

IBUs: 12.5

About Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers has been brewing world class lager using traditional German standards and American innovation since 2011. Founded by three brothers, Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler, Jack’s Abby has become a mainstay of the craft brewing scene in the Northeast and nationwide. Brewing lager, and only lager, has allowed American consumers to celebrate the rich history of German brewers and expand their palettes at the same time. Jack’s Abby challenges the idea that American lager belongs to macro brewers, elevating its position in the craft beer marketplace. In 2016, the team founded Springdale as the experimental and barrel-aging arm of Jack’s Abby Brewing. With curiosity and creativity, ales, IPAs, wilds and barrel-aged beers make up the core of Springdale’s portfolio.