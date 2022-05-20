Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and The Fed Partner to Create Signature ‘Liquidity’ Beer

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The Fed, British-inspired cocktail pub inside The Langham, Boston, and Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers of Framingham, MA announced they have partnered to create the signature ‘Liquidity’ beer.

“We are always looking for ways to support our local businesses,” said Kyung Lee, Director of Food & Beverage at The Langham, Boston. “This opportunity with Jack’s Abby was the perfect partnership that not only allowed us to create a signature beer, but also partner with an outstanding local brewery.”

Known for its hand-crafted cocktails and perfect pints, The Fed resembles a 1920’s era private cocktail lounge paying homage to the buildings inception as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. This new Pre Prohibition style lager – ‘Liquidity’ features a light, slightly sweet and biscuit flavor with a crisp finish. It will be available on tap only at The Fed. The launch of this beer times perfectly with the opening of The Fed Terrace that overlooks Pearl Street.

“We love working on creative collaborations and a wide range of lager at Jack’s Abby. So when the team at the historic Langham Hotel approached us to design a beer together for The Fed Pub, it was an easy yes,” said Rob Day, Vice President of Marketing Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers. “As The Langham celebrates 100 years we thought it would be interesting to look back to the opening of the hotel for inspiration. Unfortunately, that was shortly after prohibition was initiated which gave us the idea to do a Pre Prohibition style lager. It’s the perfect way to honor the past and look to the future. It was a pleasure to brew with the team at the Langham and we’re thrilled to share this beer.”

More to come in the future with this partnership between Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and The Fed.

About The Langham, Boston

The Langham, Boston, located at 250 Franklin Street, Boston, MA, is an iconic hotel housed in a national historic landmark that was once was the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, built in 1922. With its wealth of history and tradition, The Langham, Boston began a new era in June 2021, after a two year, multi-million dollar renovation. It’s refined elegance and unique amenities have helped to redefine The Langham as a new American classic hotel that sits at the top of the luxury sector. Benefitting from an ideal location in downtown Boston, The Langham features a luxurious British-inspired cocktail pub, The Fed; a magnificent destination restaurant, GRANA, offering authentic Italian cuisine in a celebratory setting; The Langham Club, a private haven where guests can meet, eat and socialize; and world-class meeting and function facilities, including the Lincoln Ballroom for weddings and social events, the Governor’s Room for elegant private dinners and board meetings and the Wyeth Room, featuring two historic paintings by N.C. Wyeth depicting important moments in the banking history of the United States. The hotel is home to a permanent, world-class art collection, featuring many works commissioned exclusively for The Langham. The Langham, Boston is a Virtuoso Preview property, exclusively part of the global luxury network’s industry-leading Hotels & Resorts Program; and is also a member of American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts®, which pairs American Express Platinum Card members with exceptional benefits at a curated collection of luxury hotels worldwide.

For More Information:

https://jacksabby.com