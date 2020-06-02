Jack Daniel’s Launches New Spirit-based Canned Cocktails

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — Right in time for summer, the Jack Daniel Distillery has introduced the new Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails series featuring Jack & Seltzer; Jack & Cola; and Jack, Honey & Lemonade, available in select markets beginning this month.

Each cocktail is made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, perfectly mixed and ready to enjoy in convenient packaging. Jack & Cola and Jack, Honey & Lemonade are 7% ABV, and Jack and Seltzer is 5% ABV with 0 carbs and 97 calories.

“We are always listening to our friends, and these new canned cocktails will be a convenient and refreshing way for them to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey with a selection of wonderful flavors,” said Lisa Hunter, Jack Daniel’s Flavors Brand Director Lisa Hunter . “Each drink is perfectly balanced to highlight the flavors of our charcoal-mellowed whiskey in a drinkable and convenient format. This is real Jack and it’s ready to go.”

Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails will be available this summer in select states including CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, NH, NV, MD, MN, NY, PA, TN, TX, and WI. Retail price for a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans is $12.99 and single cans for $3.99. Visit www.jackdaniels.com for more information.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.