J. Wakefield Brewing Releases Drain the Swamp New England-Style IPA

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing will be celebrating the season kick-off of Johnathan’s favorite college football team, by barbecuing gator, a reference to the mascot of their opening-night opponent and arch rival. The “Drain the Swamp Cookout” will take place on Sunday, August 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and include one beer, a plate of food, and a Dyme Lyfe U Turnover Chain. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Karl Hayden, better known as “El Bearded Chef” from Hate Mondays Tavern will be cooking fresh gator tacos, gator sandwiches, smoked gator and non-gator options like ribs and pulled pork, along with some classic BBQ sides.

The brewers at JWB have created a special Drain The Swamp (6.5% ABV) New England-style IPA just for the occasion.

The event promises to be an old-school pep rally complete with a live DJ. College football legend D.J. Williams will be on hand with a pop up store for his popular Dyme Lyfe clothing/lifestyle brand. The season starts for Johnathan’s favorite team on Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m., in Orlando.

About J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing is Wynwood’s only 100% independently-owned craft brewery and tap room. Located in the heart of Miami’s art district, J. Wakefield Brewing makes quality beers that don’t always fit the norm. From their world-renowned sours to instant classics like El Jefe Coconut Hefeweizen and Hops 4 Teacher IPA, J. Wakefield Brewing crafts traditional styles while utilizing local and occasionally unexpected ingredients as well as flavor-enhancing techniques like barrel-aging, to give these styles a unique twist. J. Wakefield Brewing is located at 120 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit jwakefieldbrewing.com or like/follow JWB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @jwakefieldbeer.