J. Wakefield Brewing Releases Drain the Swamp New England-Style IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing will be celebrating the season kick-off of Johnathan’s favorite college football team, by barbecuing gator, a reference to the mascot of their opening-night opponent and arch rival. The “Drain the Swamp Cookout” will take place on Sunday, August 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and include one beer, a plate of food, and a Dyme Lyfe U Turnover Chain. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Karl Hayden, better known as “El Bearded Chef” from Hate Mondays Tavern will be cooking fresh gator tacos, gator sandwiches, smoked gator and non-gator options like ribs and pulled pork, along with some classic BBQ sides.

The brewers at JWB have created a special Drain The Swamp (6.5% ABV) New England-style IPA just for the occasion.

The event promises to be an old-school pep rally complete with a live DJ. College football legend D.J. Williams will be on hand with a pop up store for his popular Dyme Lyfe clothing/lifestyle brand. The season starts for Johnathan’s favorite team on Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m., in Orlando.

About J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing is Wynwood’s only 100% independently-owned craft brewery and tap room. Located in the heart of Miami’s art district, J. Wakefield Brewing makes quality beers that don’t always fit the norm. From their world-renowned sours to instant classics like El Jefe Coconut Hefeweizen and Hops 4 Teacher IPA, J. Wakefield Brewing crafts traditional styles while utilizing local and occasionally unexpected ingredients as well as flavor-enhancing techniques like barrel-aging, to give these styles a unique twist. J. Wakefield Brewing is located at 120 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit jwakefieldbrewing.com or like/follow JWB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @jwakefieldbeer.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.