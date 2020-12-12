IVUSION Beverage Company Announces Pre-Order Date

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

IRVINE, Calif. — An ultra-premium functional hydration beverage that’s packed with electrolytes, B-vitamins and optimal B12, magnesium, potassium, vitamins A and C, 5 HTP, L-Tyrosine, anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea. IVUSION hydration comes in Mixed Berries and Citrus Orange flavors. Each 12-oz can contain 11grams of organic sugar, 12grams of carbohydrates, 60 calories, and zero caffeine. Exceptionally formulated for rapid rehydration.

As a multifunctional drink, IVUSION is intended to be the number one choice for most types of dehydrations. The ingredients in IVUSION hydration are purposeful and intentionally added for a specific function, such as hangovers and exercise-induced dehydration. IVUSION hydration facilitates a rapid rehydration process and maximizes fluid retention. Additionally, it can help boost energy, reduce fatigue, improve mood, provide immunity support, and improve physical appearance.

“We were inspired by the recent growth in IV therapy, which got us thinking… why is it so expensive and time consuming? Our goal was to create a cost effective and time efficient hydration drink that does more than taste good. A hydration drink that supports both physical and mental health of our consumers. And so, IVUSION was born. IVUSION is a multifunctional hydration beverage that is transparent, convenient and cost effective. Providing our health-conscious consumers healthier options, especially in the wake of Covid-19”

IVUSION is Packaged in 12-ounce cans. IVUSION has a suggested retail price of $3.99 per can and $15.96 for a four-pack. IVUSION, aims to make healthy hydration accessible for everyone and donate a percentage of their proceeds to fight animal cruelty. IVUSION hydration drink–will be available for pre-order online at ivusionbevco.com starting December 15th, 2020.

Pre-Order Giveaways -Learn more on Instagram @ivusionbevco

https://ivusionbevco.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.