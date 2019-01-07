Ithaca Beer to Release 2 New ‘Box of’ Variety Packs

ITHACA, N.Y.– Ithaca Beer Company is releasing two new vertical variety packs in 16 oz. 8-pack cans and draft. Stemming from its popular Box of Hops IPA package, Ithaca Beer is releasing its first Box of Sours Variety Pack on Feb. 28 and a Spring edition of Box of Hops on March 14.

Box of Sours is Ithaca Beer’s first variety 8-pack with two each of four different tart and sour Berliner Weisse style beers. Ithaca’s first Box of Sours contains:

Cayuga Cruiser, our popular seasonal, returns. A slightly tart and exceptionally refreshing Berliner Style Weisse Ale, Cruiser is mildly hazy in appearance and light in body.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Pilsner, Wheat

Hops: Glacier

ABV: 4.5 percent

Raspberry Soirée also returns with punched up fruit, bringing more raspberry character into focus, striking a beautiful balance between sweet and tart.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Wheat, Honey

Hops: Glacier · Other: Raspberry Juice & Puree

ABV: 4.2 percent

The Passionate One debuts as a new release only available in this package. Passion fruit is known for being distinctly sweet, tart and tropical, making it a perfect match for this sour ale and the Galaxy dry hops used in crafting it.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Pilsner, Wheat

Hops: Galaxy, Glacier · Other: Passionfruit Juice & Puree

ABV: 4.75 percent

Also new and exclusive to the Box of Sours, Früt is crafted with grape juice, cranberry juice and cranberry purée and is packed with flavor to match the tartness of this kettle-soured ale.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Pilsner, Wheat

Hops: Glacier

Other: Red Grape Juice, Cranberry Juice & Puree

ABV: 5.35 percent

Box of Hops: Spring comes in response to the popular demand of our original Box of Hops Variety IPA packs that we’ve released every Fall since 2013. Each Box of Hops has been traditionally anchored by our acclaimed Flower Power IPA and contains three additional big IPA’s including one returning favorite as well as two brand new releases.

Cited as one of the Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed, Ithaca Beer’s iconic Flower Power is known as one of the first West Coast style IPA’s to be brewed in the Northeast. Simultaneously punchy and soothing with a big body and a finish that boasts pineapple and grapefruit, Flower Power reigns as a favorite among long time and new hopheads alike.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Honey

Hops: Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, Ahtanum

Dry Hops: Chinook, Simcoe, Amarillo

ABV: 7.2 percent

Pacific Gravity is a big citrus IPA brewed with fresh orange and lemon zest and a dynamic combination of hops. A favorite from our 2017 Box of Hops, Pacific Gravity is balanced with notes of citrus and a range of tropical flavors.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Wheat

Hops: Citra, Equinox

Other: Orange Zest & Lemon Zest

ABV: 8.5 percent

Brewed to commemorate our Tough Mudder Race on Earth Day, Mudder Earth is a soft and slightly hazy IPA featuring a hoppy flavor profile of pineapple, papaya, berry, melon and bubblegum. The addition of Nelson Sauvin hops, known for a distinct white wine, grape and gooseberry profile make for a complex and distinctive character.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat, Honey

Hops: New Zealand Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic

ABV: 7.5 percent

Missing Link is new slightly hazy double IPA featuring Hopsteiner’s experimental hop varieties #09326 and #06300, as well as Mosaic and New York Cascade. The mix of these rare hops imparts a tropical fruit and mixed berry hop profile with a pleasant malt sweetness and soft mouthfeel.

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Wheat, Oats, Carmel Munich

Hops: Hopsteiner Experimental #09326 & #06300, Mosaic & New York State Cascade

ABV: 7.5 percent

About Ithaca Beer Co.

The Spirit of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca Beer Co. was founded in 1998 by Dan Mitchell, who continues to independently own and operate the company. Located in Ithaca, N.Y., the brewery features a 50-barrel brewhouse with a 5-barrel pilot system that produces numerous small batches for its Taproom as well as for special wholesale occasions. Ithaca Beer currently brews approximately 22,000 barrels of beer annually and distributes to 56 wholesalers in 16 states including New York, Pennsylvania, all of New England, as far west as Ohio and as far south as North Carolina and Florida.