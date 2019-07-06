Ithaca Beer Company Introduces Flower Power Variant Series

ITHACA, NY – Ithaca Beer Company is extremely pleased to announce its first wholesale release of a Flower Power variant: Flower Power with Galaxy Hops. Ithaca Beer has brewed a number of small-batch Flower Power variants in its Ithaca Taproom and is now sharing these special batches with the rest of the world. These variants have included numerous dry hopped cask conditioned releases as well as additions like blood orange, grapefruit and Ithaca Taproom Farm grown habenaro peppers.

Ithaca Beer is brewing this special limited variation of its celebrated flagship Flower Power IPA with an addition of Australian Galaxy hops to introduce an intense passion fruit and citrus character. Already well known for its punchy pineapple, citrus, floral flavor and aromas, as well as clover honey sweetness, this variation of Flower Power is complimented and accentuated by the Galaxy hop’s unique qualities. Galaxy hops are limited in availability here in the United States as they are grown in the Australian state of Tasmania and are sought to impart passion fruit, citrus zest, peach and stone fruit flavors.

Ithaca Beer will release several more limited small batch Flower Power variants going into 2020. A few releases on the drawing board include Flower Power with Mosaic Hops, Flower Power with Guava and Flower Power with Mango. The limited single Flower Power variants will be available in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and draft.

Flower Power with Galaxy Hops

HOPS: Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, Ahtanum

DRY HOPS: Chinook, Simcoe, Amarillo

SPECIAL HOPS: Australian Galaxy in the whirlpool, plus 2 dry hop additions

MALTS: 2-Row Pale, Honey

ABV: 7.2%.

About:

The Spirit of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca Beer Co. was founded in 1998 by Dan Mitchell who continues to independently own and operate the company. Located in Ithaca, NY, the brewery features a 50-barrel brewhouse with a 5-barrel pilot system that produces numerous small batches for its Taproom as well as for special wholesale occasions. Ithaca Beer currently brews over 20,000 barrels of beer annually and distributes to 56 wholesalers in 16 states including New York, Pennsylvania, all of New England, as far west as Ohio and as far south as North Carolina and Florida.