ITGA and Molson Coors Partner to Provide Universities with Alcohol Harm Reduction Toolkit

Toolkit aims to address alcohol use at off-campus parties nationwide

Clemson, S.C. – In an effort to assist the World Health Organization’s goal of at least 10% relative reduction in the harmful use of alcohol by 2025, the International Town & Gown Association (ITGA) and Molson Coors have partnered to provide universities with the 2025 Alcohol Harm Reduction Toolkit to address alcohol use at off-campus parties. ITGA allocated funding from Molson Coors for six university communities to use evidence-based strategies and emerging best practices surrounding alcohol use at off-campus student house parties.

“It is so impressive that while managing all the demands that arose as the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, the participating campuses developed, implemented and evaluated so many diverse programs to reduce harms associated with off-campus parties,” said Jason Kilmer, associate professor of psychiatry & behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Even more impressive is that they did it with an eye toward how other campuses can learn from their efforts, and even utilize strategies that showed signs of promise or success by accessing the ITGA Toolkit.”

The universities involved were Arizona State University, The Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery at The Ohio State University (HECAOD), Texas Christian University, University of Colorado, University of Oregon and Washington State University. Each university created a report based on their experience.

“We’re proud to partner with ITGA to help students make smart decisions throughout their college experience,” said Tami Garrison, community affairs director, Molson Coors. “Molson Coors believes in celebrating responsibly, and we are grateful that this partnership has helped us further our mission to reduce excessive, irresponsible or underage drinking across college universities nationwide.”

The 2025 Alcohol Harm Reduction Toolkit is divided into four components (What the Science Says, Conversations with the Experts, Off-Campus Reports, and Evidence-Based Resources) and available on the website at no cost to colleges and universities. Visit this address to view the toolkit: https://itga.org/index.php/toolbox

“Students go to parties to meet new friends and expand their social network, which can result in overconsumption of alcohol, leading to unanticipated negative outcomes,” said Susan Stafford, ITGA assistant director and former director of off-campus housing & neighborhood relations at the University of Colorado Boulder. “ITGA is eager to share prevention efforts that have been successful at these universities.”

With a focus on reducing the alcohol harm that could occur in off-campus parties, the content for the toolkit is applicable to many campus communities dealing with the issue of student parties.

For example, HECAOD developed the “Craft of Creating a Fun Party” with two online modules designed to reduce harms at off-campus parties. One is geared for party hosts and the other toward party guests.

“The trainings that we developed help students who are either hosting or attending a party explore their goals for the event and how alcohol fits within those goals. Through that process they can learn the skills to avoid some negative experiences, and better their odds of an enjoyable time,” shared Dr. Jim Lange, executive director of the Higher Education Center.

About The International Town & Gown Association

The International Town & Gown Association (ITGA), based at the City of Clemson, South Carolina, is the premier resource for addressing challenges, emerging issues, and opportunities between and among institutions of higher education and the communities in which they reside. Founded in 2008, ITGA members include colleges and universities, municipalities, businesses and strategic partners. To learn more, visit ITGA.org.

About Molson Coors Community Affairs

Molson Coors believes people are better when they unite together, which is why the enterprise seeks to strengthen the communities where its people live and work. The company aspires to leave the world a better place for its people, partners and Hometowns through initiatives focused on promoting alcohol responsibility, championing diversity, equity and inclusion, and driving sustainability. Annually, Molson Coors impacts more than 250 organizations that promote strong, thriving communities. To learn more, visit MolsonCoors.com/Uniting-Together.