Island Coastal Lager Launches in Walmart

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is excited to announce that they are partnering up with Walmart to bring good vibes to stores across South Carolina and North Carolina.

This partnership will add Walmart to ICL’s growing list of retail partners. “Like Walmart we are devoted to constantly pushing the boundaries. We are breaking the industry mold and creating our own clean drinking category. Consumers are demanding “better for you” products, Walmart is helping us bridge that gap in the market.”, said Brandon Perry, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

This partnership comes after Walmart announced the overhaul of their adult beverage options across all stores. “Walmart understands consumer’s standards are rapidly increasing, they want to have access to more premium options. Our team is excited to be a part of this shift and we know this is the beginning of a great partnership.”, said Scott Hansen, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

Dovetailing on this news, the Island team is gearing up for the launch of their new brand extension; Island Active. Island Active is an 88 calorie, 2.6 carb super premium light beer in a ‘skinny’ can that will compete directly with other lower calorie offerings. The brand will be honing in on the health and wellness category, emphasizing Island Active can fit into anyone’s active lifestyle. Island Active will be available in all major retail, C- stores and on premise locations starting in February 2020.

About Island Brands

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a super premium beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in eight states and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Super Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16oz ‘tall boy’ format. ICL is poised to launch Island Active in February 2020 , an 88 calorie, 2.6 carbs, and 4.2% ABV super premium light beer made with the highest quality ingredients and containing no fillers or preservatives. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handles @islandcoastallager @islandactive @theislandvibetribe

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

For More Information: islandcoastallager.com