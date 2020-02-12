Island Coastal Lager is Second Fastest Growing Lager in the Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Island Brands was stoked to learn Island Coastal Lager was the 2nd fastest growing lager in the South East by IRI* Data services for the 52 week period ending Dec 29, 2019. With exponential growth of 433%* , ICL is outpacing all other major domestic and imported lagers including Michelob Ultra, Corona and Michelob Pure Gold.

This news follows a momentous year for Island Brands. In 2019 alone, they forged a brewing partnership with New Belgium to handle all brewing, quality control and logistics. Switched distribution partners from five wine centric distributors to over 60 best in class beer distributors that can now manage the high velocity beer style, volume and growth rate. Additionally, the Island team continued to build and grow relationships with some of the world’s largest retailers including Costco, Publix, and Walmart.

“2019 was a year of solid growth and setting the table for a big 2020. We have created our own clean beer category and are filling a major gap in the market between the macro and craft beer segments. These numbers are proof that the brand is resonating with consumers and we’re just getting started,” said Scott Hansen, co-founder of Island Brands.

This is only the beginning for Island Coastal Lager, as they are gearing up for the launch of their highly anticipated second brand, Island Active. Island Active is an all clean, 88-calorie, 2.6 Carb, and 4.2 % ABV premium light beer. “We were told an all clean, 88-calorie beer with a 4.2% ABV couldn’t be done, but after a year in development, we proved everyone wrong. Our team is always pushing boundaries and breaking molds, Island Active is no different. This issue of sacrificing ABV for a lower calorie option, is no longer a concern.”, said Brandon Perry, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

*IRI FL, GA, NC, SC, TN Food Latest 52 weeks thru 12/29/19… Brands selling over $500,000

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a super premium beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in eight states and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Super Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16oz ‘tall boy’ format. ICL is poised to launch Island Active in February 2020 , an 88 calorie super premium light beer made with the highest quality ingredients and containing no fillers or preservatives. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handles @islandcoastallager @islandactive @theislandvibetribe

