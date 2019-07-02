Island Coastal Lager Expands Distribution to Connecticut

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Coastal Lager (ICL), rises up the shore to announce a breakthrough into the Northeast by starting distribution throughout Connecticut in a partnership with Star Distributors.

The partnership with Star Distributors will add Connecticut to the rapidly growing list of states ICL currently distributes, which include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

“Star Distributors is proud to partner with East Island Brewing (Island Coastal Lager) to bring an easy-drinking, premium lager to our customers across the state. Our goal is for all types of beer drinkers to enjoy a slice of the island life here in Connecticut with Island Coastal Lager,” said Rocky Gallo, VP of Star Distributors.

“We’re excited to partner with Star Distributors and the Gallo Family in Connecticut. They are great people who have built a company with a legacy of quality relationships in Connecticut and beyond,” said Scott Hansen, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

Island Coastal Lager is brewed with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. It was first brought to market in South Carolina in October of 2017, and became the number one six-pack lager sold in major grocery chains across the state within a year.

This expansion will bring the coastal-inspired brand to new heights and introduce the Northeast market to a rapidly emerging premium macro beer. “Island Coastal Lager has carved out its own clean, easy-drinking category providing an alternative to mass-produced beers brewed with fillers and preservatives,” said ICL co-founder Brandon Perry.

About Island Coastal Lager

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in six states in the Southeast and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16 oz. ‘tall boy’ format. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handle @islandcoastallager.

About Star Distributors, Inc.

Star Distributors, Inc. is a third-generation wholesale beverage distributor founded in 1936 by Michael Gallo Sr., located in West Haven, Conn. Star Distributors is the third-largest beer distributor in Connecticut, and the largest non-Anheuser Busch distributor with approximately 40% market share. For more information visit: www.stardistributors.com