Island Coastal Lager Announces Partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev Wholesaler Network in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Coastal Lager is pleased to announce its new partnership with the Anheuser-Busch InBev network in the state of South Carolina.

Previously distributed by Breakthru Beverage South Carolina, Island Coastal Lager will now be sold in the coastal region of South Carolina by Anheuser-Busch Inbev distributor, Southern Eagle.

Southern Eagle is one of the largest and oldest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the country and specifically the Southeast. With their team of over 600 employees, they currently serve over 50 counties across the low country of South Carolina and coastal plains of Georgia.

“We believe this will create even more opportunities for Island Coastal Lager in the state of South Carolina, and in the future with even more states. We saw this partnership as a great growth opportunity, as a way to expand our presence in restaurants and retail locations and grow into a larger market,” said Scott Hansen, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

After meeting with both Scott Hansen and Brandon Perry, co-founders of Island Coastal Lager, Southern Eagle and Anheuser-Busch Inbev purchased the rights to distribute the beer brand on May 3, 2019.

Inspired by the coastal lifestyle, Island Coastal Lager is brewed with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. When it was first introduced to the market in South Carolina in October 2017, within a year it became the number one 6-pack lager sold in major grocery chains across the state. The beer is now seen as an emerging premium macro beer and will be expanded even further with Southern Eagle Distributing as a new partner.

“From Isle of Palms to Cumberland Island, we encompass over 12 Southern coastal islands as well as our inland outdoor lifestyle community,” said Will Dorminy, owner of Southern Eagle. “ICL is a great addition to our lager portfolio. We’re proud to be partners with ICL #TakeItEasy!”

About Island Coastal Lager

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in five states in the Southeast and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12 oz. cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16 oz. ‘tall boy’ format. To learn more, visit the website at islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handle @islandcoastallager.

