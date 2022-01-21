Island Brands USA’s Significant Fourth-Quarter Growth Paves the Way for Geographic and Product-Line Expansions in 2022

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – Island Brands USA, a family ofsuperpremium beers enjoyed by active, socially conscious consumers, announced tremendous fourth-quarter results and year-to-date performance, launching the company into a period of unprecedented retail expansion and product innovation.

Despite supply-chain issues that have slowed down other companies, Island Brand’s latest IRI results show consistent and considerable growth. American-brewed and American-owned, Island Brands’ crisp, clean, crushable beers — Island Coastal Lager, Island Active, Island Lemonada, and Island Southern Peach — are the fastest-growing super premium domestic beers in the Southeast U.S. Across Georgia and North Carolina, Island Active is growing at rates of 157% and 120%, respectively, making it the No. 1 fastest-growing super premium domestic beer in those states — places that know their beer!

Island Brands’ dedicated distribution partners have allowed the company to enlarge its reach, maintain momentum, and fuel long-term success and sustainability. Plans are being finalized to expand Gulf Coast distribution into Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in early 2022, and the company aims to go offshore as well, exploring retail sales in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica. Island Brands currently is available on board all Carnival Cruise ships, earning 11+ million brand impressions annually. A key growth strategy in 2022 will be adding small, independent retailers like convenience stores and gas stations to complement Island Brands’ presence in large grocers and liquor shops.

“We’re aligning our processes with ourwholesalers, and providing them with factual data on a routine basis to help us all grow—and it’s working,” said Valarie Williams, Island Brands’ Director of Operations. “Knowing their data needs, knowing how they operate, and trusting in their expertise has had a tremendous impact on our rates of sale.”

Added ChrisDayock, VP of National Accounts at J.J. Taylor Distributing of Florida: “We have enjoyed a nice growth trend of Island Brands beers in 2021 highlighted by two BOGO events at our largest customer, Publix, and we are glad to see the formulation of a C-Store strategy to address that important channel of trade. The folks at Island Brands have been very instrumental in navigating the supply chain successfully during these challenging times. It’s refreshing to do business with the kind of laser focus and clear objectives that Island Brands brings to the table.”

Product innovations in store for 2022 include glass packaging, new flavors like Island Pomelo Grapefruit, and an exciting expansion of the Island Active line with a new variety pack.

Island Brands USA is asuperpremium beer brand with a mission to bring better, cleaner beer to the world. Based in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands products are currently available in seven Southeastern states, with expanding international distribution and fleetwide service across Carnival Cruise lines. Island Brands has solidified its position in thesuperpremium beer space as the first brand to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer company in the 21st century. Island Brands was first conceived in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs Brandon Perry and Scott Hansen on a trip to Cuba — in response to a lack of tasty and fresh-brewed beer on the island. Today, the company boasts a line ofsuperpremium brews and a technology-backed ethos of customer connectivity. Catering to an active, socially conscious consumer, Island Brands delivers a product that’s easy to drink, affordable, and gives back in meaningful ways. As the fastest-growing superpremium domestic beer family in the Southeast U.S., Island Brands is proudly American made and owned. Its products are all-natural, GMO-free, and contain zero artificial flavors.

