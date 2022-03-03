Island Brands USA Unveils Three New Flavors of Island Active Beer

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – Island Brands USA, a family of super premium beers enjoyed by active, socially conscious consumers, is adding to its product lineup with the release of the all-new Get Active Pack. The year-round variety packs include Island Active Mango, Island Active Lime,and Island Active Watermelon, the newest all-natural, premium light beers from Island Brands. These crushable flavor extensions of Island Active, the No. 1 fastest-growing beer in the Southeast U.S., clock in at 4.2% ABV with just 88 calories, 2.6g carbs, and no GMO or preservatives.

Get Active Packs will be available beginning March 4 in select markets where Island Brands products are sold. The packs, containing each of the new Island Active beer varieties, will be on shelves at major retailers across the nation by the end of March.

“We’re super excited to bring these crisp, clean, better-for-you beers with just the right hint of refreshing flavor to our fans in time for spring, warm weather, and being outdoors again,” Island Brands CEO and co-founder Scott Hansen said. “Our loyal customers who have helped Island Active become one of the most popular beers in the Southeast told us they wanted a greater variety of flavors, and we listened. We can’t wait for everyone to reach for a Get Active Pack.”

Island Brands has successfully launched product extensions of its flagship Island Coastal Lager with IslandLemonada and Island Southern Peach. The Get Active Pack is the first expansion of the Island Active brand and is innovative in its marriage of premium, low-calorie beer in fresh, all-natural flavors.

In addition to portfolio expansions and new distribution territories in 2022, Island Brands also is furthering its mission to give back in meaningful ways. The company recently joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate at least 1% of its annual sales directly to approved environmental nonprofits worldwide.

ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA

Based in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands is the first company to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century. Itssuperpremium, American-made beers are currently available in seven Southeastern states, with expanding international distribution and fleetwide service across Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs Brandon Perry and Scott Hansen, today the innovative company has a growing portfolio of clean, better-for-you beers that cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company’s mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned, and its products are always all-natural, GMO-free, and contain zero artificial flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.islandbrandsusa.com