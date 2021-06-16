Island Brands USA Raises $1 Million in 34 Days on StartEngine

Charleston, SC – Island Brands USA, producers of clean, better-for-you, super premium beer, proudly announces that they are officially the fastest beer brand to raise $1M through crowdfunding on StartEngine.

Island Brands’ mission to deliver premium beer with ultra clean ingredients is resonating with not only consumers, but investors as well. Island Brands USA launched their crowdfunding campaign in November of 2020, and within 34 days, raised their maximum funding goal of $1.07M.

“We are truly grateful to all those who have invested in Island,” says co-founder of Island Brands USA, Brandon Perry. “It’s an exciting time in our company’s history and we are stoked to share this experience with so many people. We are seeing great growth as a company, but even more importantly, we are seeing that people are deeply connecting with our brand. Our customers are clamoring for more in the way of flavor innovations, merch, adventure and experiences. All of which are on the list of deliverables for this growing lifestyle brand.”

Now after raising over $2 million in funding on StartEngine, Island Brands USA has since increased their funding goal to $5 million to allow more people the opportunity to invest.

About Island Brands USA

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Island Brands USA is a rapidly expanding domestic super premium lifestyle beer brand, first conceived when the founders took a trip to Cuba in 2016. The following year, the recipe for the brand’s first beer, Island Coastal Lager, was developed, brewed, and launched into the marketplace. In 2020, Island Brands launched its second beer, Island Active, a refreshing 88 calorie low-carb alternative to the limited choices available in the market. Island’s beverages can be found in all major retail, C-store, and on premise locations in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. Island Brands also exports to international markets, including Bahamas and ships to China with Costco International. Island Brands is also served fleetwide on Carnival Cruise lines, providing exposure to over 11 million passengers annually. Island Brands USA is active in coastal conservation efforts through various partnerships and charities.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 375 companies raise $200M+ from a community of over 275,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was launched in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.

For More Information:

https://www.islandbrandsusa.com/