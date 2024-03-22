Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse Announces Upcoming Construction of New State-of-the-Art Facility in Louisville, CO

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse (Ironton) is excited to announce the next chapter of growth for the Colorado-based spirits producer with the upcoming construction of a new state-of-the-art distillery and tasting room in Louisville, CO. The new facility, slated to be completed by the end of 2025, will feature an expanded tasting room experience, and multiple expanded private event spaces, and will also bring all production and barrel-aging on-site under one roof. Once completed, Ironton will be fully transitioning all production and taproom operations to the new facility.

Located at 1303 Empire Rd, Louisville, CO, the two-acre facility, which is conveniently located in downtown Louisville with easy access to several nearby biking and hiking trails, will build on the holistic tasting room experience created at Ironton’s current RiNo location. Boasting a spacious ground-level tasting room, an extensive rooftop deck, and sprawling outdoor patio space, this new family-friendly distillery pub welcomes guests to enjoy Ironton’s world-class spirits, cocktails, and culinary program while kicking back and taking in Colorado’s natural beauty.

“Since our inception, Ironton has prided itself on creating rich, authentic connections to the state of Colorado from our exclusive use of local grains to our support of local artists, non-profits, and community organizations,” said Kallyn Romero, co-founder of Ironton Distillery. “We are so thrilled to join the Louisville community and are excited to add another great gathering place for families and residents to foster meaningful connection.”

The new Louisville facility will also continue to feature a full scratch kitchen highlighting hand-crafted distillery pub fare incorporating spent grain from the distilling process to pair with Ironton spirits and cocktails as well as local guest beer, wine, and N/A options.

“We’ll always share a deep connection to Denver and the incredible community that helped get Ironton off the ground and thriving for the past six years,” said Romero. “While we’re excited to start a new chapter in Louisville, Denver will always be special to us and we’re still exploring options such as pop-ups and storefront partnerships with hopes to maintain some sort of presence in the city once we transition to the new facility.”

One significant driving factor in the decision to move operations outside of Denver was the ability to bring all production and barrel-aging operations under one roof. The soon-to-be-constructed Louisville facility will feature an expanded distillery and production space along with an adjoining barrel room which will all be visible via an overlooking mezzanine. In addition to significant production upgrades, the Ironton team is excited to work with sustainability specialists to explore long-term opportunities to implement sustainable distilling practices such as water retention/filtration, heat transfer technology, solar energy, and spent waste reuse.

In addition to preparing for its big move and buildout, Ironton is gearing up for a significant investment in growing its distribution footprint throughout the next year. Fresh off receiving five medal nods at the American Craft Spirits Awards during last month’s American Distilling Institute 2024 Craft Spirits Conference, Ironton is readying market launches in Kansas and California with additional market launches lined up through the rest of the year.

“It’s going to be a busy next few years for the Ironton family,” said Romero. “But we have a tremendous team, an incredible community of supporters and we’re excited to get busy spreading our grain-to-flask approach toward distilling with the rest of the world.”

For More Information:

https://www.irontondistillery.com/