Ironbound Hard Cider Opens New Jersey Tasting Room

ASBURY, N.J. — Ironbound Hard Cider, the cidery dedicated to restoring hard cider to its rightful place as New Jersey’s beverage of choice, will host a grand opening festival this Saturday, October 27 to commemorate the opening of its new tasting room.

The tasting room at Ironbound Farm, located at 360 County Road 579 in Asbury (Exit 11 off of Interstate 78), will now be open Saturdays, 12pm – 8pm and Sundays 12pm – 6pm.

This Saturday will feature the “Definitely, For Sure This Time, Rain or Shine, Grand Soft Opening + Fall Festival,” complete with legendary Ironbound outdoor cooking shed action, the Oink and Moo BBQ and Brew food truck, The Good Donut Shop, live music, and exclusive ciders only available at the tasting room. All are welcome.

Also available for tasting and to go will be: Ironbound Hard Cider, Devil’s Harvest, Woods Folly, and Gooseberry Ginger.

As featured in a full-page story in The New York Times “Food” section on October 17 (https://nyti.ms/2AbcI8m), Ironbound Hard Cider is made solely from fresh-pressed American apples — from New Jersey and neighboring states — and has a flavor profile and price point designed to fill the market void between overly sweet, mass-produced six-pack ciders and dry, artisanal ciders. The ciders are produced at the 108-acre Hunterdon County farm shared with Ironbound’s sister company, New Ark Farms, which is committed to the revitalization of the Greater Newark economy by focusing on job-creation for the community’s chronically underemployed and formerly incarcerated. The Ironbound brand is available in over 700 bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New Jersey.

New Jersey has a long history of cider making, especially in Newark where cider was one of the city’s first industries. Celebrated throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Newark cider was considered by many, including George Washington, to be one of the finest in America.

For more information please visit: www.IronboundHardCider.com

About Ironbound Hard Cider

Ironbound Hard Cider is a social enterprise founded by Montclair entrepreneur, Charles Rosen. Located on a 108-acre farm in northern Hunterdon County (360 County Road 579, Asbury, NJ), Ironbound and its sister company, New Ark Farms, are committed to the revitalization of the Greater Newark economy by focusing on job-creation for the community’s chronically underemployed. New Ark Farms is managing Ironbound’s heritage cider orchards using regenerative practices to graft, plant, and maintain ten thousand 18th century heritage apple trees – varieties that originated over 250 years ago in and around Newark. Ironbound Hard Cider aims to restore hard cider to its rightful place as New Jersey’s beverage of choice and to craft ciders that would make our Founding Fathers proud.