Iron Maiden’s TROOPER Line of Beers Rock Hard in the US Ahead of the Band’s Legacy of the Beast World Tour ‘22

AUSTIN, Texas – Iconic heavy metal rock band IRON MAIDEN is suiting up for the highly anticipated U.S. leg of its Legacy of the Beast World Tour ’22 kicking off September 11th in El Paso, Texas. Artisanal Imports, the exclusive U.S. importer of Robinsons Brewery and the band’s world-renowned TROOPER line of beers, is excited to announce that fans and beer lovers can rock out with new product releases ahead of the tour at select retailers nationwide.

a special-edition box set featuring 3 bottles of TROOPER Sun and Steel Saké Lager alongside a commemorative glass. TROOPER Sun and Steel is a double-fermented pilsner infused with sake to produce a crisp refreshing taste. This limited-edition box set is named after Iron Maiden’s 17th studio album, Senjutsu (2021) which received tremendous critical acclaim and worldwide commercial success – reaching #1 in the charts in 24 countries. Collectors and fans alike will notice a limited-edition Sun and Steel label, featuring the Japanese warrior artwork found on the Senjutsu album cover. TROOPER Senjutsu –First available is

Returning to the U.S. in June for the first time since 2018 is TROOPER Red ‘N’ Black. This 6% ABV porter presents a blend of chocolate and crystal malt that gives this full-bodied beer a roasty, caramel backbone. Robinsons Brewery’s yeast provides hints of licorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew. The beer is available in 500ml limited-edition bottles, which arrive in 12-pack branded cases resembling wooden shipping crates.

Red ‘N’ Black is named after a song on IRON MAIDEN’S 16th studio album, “The Book of Souls,” and the label was designed by IRON MAIDEN lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson in collaboration with the head brewer of Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England.

With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Iron Maiden is considered one of the most successful heavy metal bands in history, having played over 2000 live shows internationally throughout a career spanning over four decades. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot, “Eddie”, has been a steadfast figurehead over the band’s 16 studio albums, the most recent of which is their first ever double and topped the chart in over 40 countries.

A proud family of independent brewers, Robinsons is one of the most advanced and sophisticated breweries in the U.K., with a worldwide reputation for real ale. Robinsons applies decades of experience to create exciting new varieties and choices of flavor that encourage drinking excellence.

Combining original recipe heritage brews such as Old Tom (first brewed in 1899) and Unicorn (legendary since 1896) with innovative young ales such as Dizzy Blonde, Wizard and TROOPER (created with Iron Maiden) is what differentiates Robinsons… forward-thinking with the very best traditions. It’s an award-winning formula which has earned Robinsons real ale recognition for almost 180 years.

Artisanal Imports is an importer of specialty beers from England, Germany, Belgium and beyond. Our portfolio of fine ales and lagers is broad and represents a wide range of beer styles, but it is not our mission to collect every small brewery across Europe. We believe in working in full partnership with our breweries and are careful to select beers that are high quality and interesting but that do not overlap one to the next.

The company also represents a growing portfolio of U.S. based breweries and cideries to assist with national sales growth.

