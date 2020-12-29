Iron Hill Opens New Location in Atlanta’s Buckhead Neighborhood

WILMINGTON, DE – Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (Iron Hill) welcomed guests to its 18th location at Lenox Marketplace at 3535 Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Despite delays due to COVID-19, Iron Hill Buckhead opened its doors with socially distanced indoor and outdoor dining of scratch-made New American food paired with award-winning craft beer brewed a few feet from the table, as well as takeout and delivery of the entire food menu.

The first location in GA, Iron Hill Buckhead will provide the area with cuisine and fresh craft beer in an upscale casual environment. Iron Hill Buckhead will also bring over 100 front and back of the house jobs to the area, helping to strengthen the hospitality industry within Atlanta.

Well-known in the northeast for its scratch brewery and craft kitchen concept, Iron Hill Buckhead features an on-site glass-walled brewery with the ability to produce 900 barrels of craft beer annually. As the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, craft beer fans will revel in the opening tap list highlighting signature beers like Light Lager, Vienna Red™ Lager, Brambleberry, Homestead, Philly Phavorite and Pig Iron Porter, and seasonal beers including Reindeer’s Revenge, Spruce Moose, Winter Warmer, and Scrooge IPA. A rotating schedule of seasonal beers and new recipes will keep the tap list fresh and offer a variety of beers to enjoy. Creative fare prepared on-site includes a selection of appetizers, tacos, hearth baked pizzas, burgers and sandwiches, salads, and brewhouse entrees, along with a kid’s menu, and soups and sides. Menu highlights include Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls ($12.50), Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos ($12.70), Margherita Pizza ($13), Brewski Burger ($13.30), Mediterranean Salmon Salad ($16.30), and Chicken & Baby Back Ribs ($19.30).

“It took us a little longer than expected to get here but we are thrilled to open Iron Hill Buckhead and introduce guests to our trademark service, innovative and delicious fare and award-winning craft beer,” says Iron Hill CEO Kim Boerema. “As a major commercial and financial center in Atlanta, and given its residential appeal, we knew Buckhead was a perfect next step to continue our expansion efforts.”

In addition to the brand-wide donation to CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, and as part of Iron Hill’s philanthropy and commitment to the communities they serve, the brewery and restaurant will be collaborating with the Atlanta Children’s Shelter to donate $0.75 from each Triple Chocolate Hill dessert sold in order to support their efforts to break the cycle of poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency, and providing quality early childhood education. Iron Hill Buckhead hours of operation are Monday – Thursday from 11am to 11pm, Friday – Saturday from 11am to midnight, and Sunday from 10am to 10pm in the Lenox Marketplace across from the bustling Phipps Plaza Shopping Mall.

The 7,770 sq. ft. location boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, which open to the patio, usher in natural light and transmit the vibrancy of the downtown neighborhood. Designed by Boulder, CO-based Bray Architecture, design elements highlight the open kitchen with walls swathed in warm yellow, gold and rust hues contrasted by pop art mural depicting iconic Iron Hill and craft beer imagery. Sleek industrial vaulted ceilings covered in copper-toned corrugated metal are offset by large black circular chandeliers gently lighting the dining room and bar areas.

About Iron Hill

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 17 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and over 20 years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group expanded with the opening of its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA and DE. Iron Hill is scheduled to unveil the first Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, a polished fast casual concept offering food with a feeling in Exton, PA. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.