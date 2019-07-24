Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant to Expand with New Location in Atlanta

WILMINGTON, Del. – Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (Iron Hill) announced today they have signed a lease in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. This comes on the heels of their recent announcement to open their newest location in Newtown, PA, in the spring of 2020. As part of their “20 by 20” initiative, in which the Iron Hill team plans to open and operate 20 locations by the year 2020, Iron Hill Buckhead will serve as the company’s 18th announced location overall, and their second in the southeast.

Located in the heart of Buckhead at EDENS’ Lenox Marketplace [3535 Peachtree Road NE], the more than 7,770 sq. ft. space will feature Iron Hill’s signature on-site brewing facility as well as seating for approximately 250 in the bar area and dining room, plus additional patio seating.

Following the success of Iron Hill Greenville and the expansion of craft breweries in the southeast, Georgia was an aspirational goal for the Iron Hill team. “We have established ourselves in the northeast,” said Kevin Finn, Chairman of the Board and Director of Development at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. “After we were welcomed in South Carolina with open arms, we knew it was time to explore more of the south, and we have been eyeing Atlanta for some time, waiting for the right opportunity and location. Buckhead is a major commercial and financial center in Atlanta, and given its residential appeal, we knew this neighborhood was a perfect next step.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant to bring their first location in Georgia to Lenox Marketplace,” said Herbert Ames, Senior Vice President at EDENS. “Lenox Marketplace is a vibrant destination for the Buckhead community and Iron Hill is a fantastic addition to our retail experience.”

Iron Hill will once again partner with Boulder, CO-based Bray Architecture to design the brewery and restaurant to reflect the modern color-palate and welcoming floor plan of their newest locations. In addition to expansion, Iron Hill is renovating targeted locations to enhance customer experience and give loyal customers even more reason to keep coming back. Iron Hill in Wilmington, DE recently celebrated a grand re-opening and Maple Shade, NJ is currently undergoing a refresh.

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States. Its 22-year consecutive medal-winning streak at national and international competitions is the longest by any independent craft brewery.

Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 22 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.

Locations

Newark, DE (147 East Main Street, 302-266-9000); Wilmington, DE (620 Justison Street, 302-472-2739); Media, PA (30 East State Street, 610-627-9000); West Chester, PA (3 West Gay Street, 610-738-9600); North Wales, PA (1460 Bethlehem Pike, 267-708-2000);Phoenixville, PA (130 East Bridge Street, 610-983-9333); Lancaster, PA (781 Harrisburg Pike, 717-291-9800); Maple Shade, NJ (124 East Kings Highway, 856-273-0300); Voorhees, NJ (13107 Town Center Boulevard, 856-545-9009); Chestnut Hill, PA (8400 Germantown Avenue, 215-948-5600); Ardmore, PA (60 Greenfield Avenue, 610-228-2280); andHuntingdon Valley, PA (785 Huntingdon Pike, 610-602-9255); Greenville, SC (741 Haywood Rd. 864-568-7009); Rehoboth Beach, DE (19815 Coastal Highway, 302-260-8000), Philadelphia, PA (1150 Market Street, 267-507-7365) and Hershey, PA (101 West Chocolate Avenue, 717-312-5164), Newtown, PA opening Spring 2020, Buckhead, GAopening Summer 2020