Iron Hill Brewery Launches Canned Beer for Off-Premise Retail Sales

WILMINGTON, Del. – As the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) is expanding to off-premise sales and will be available in retail stores starting the week of November 2, 2020. Beer fans in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia Region will soon find Iron Hill’s best-selling year-round beers including Sweet Leaf IPA, Hipster IPA, and Philly Phavorite IPA in local retail outlets. A rotating selection of IPAs, including Kryptonite Double IPA, and seasonal beers like Reindeer’s Revenge, will round out the initial portfolio offering. Four-pack 16oz cans of Iron Hill beer have a suggested retail price starting at $11.99 but may vary by location and brand.

For nearly 24 years, Iron Hill has earned a stellar reputation among beer fans and industry experts for brewing scratch craft beers that have been awarded recognition on a national and global scale. With a new large-scale production facility in Exton, PA, Iron Hill is entering the off-premise market, making it even easier for fans to enjoy Iron Hill’s locally brewed beer with availability at retail markets in Delaware starting on November 2nd, and Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey soon.

“We could not be more excited to offer our locally brewed beer to retailers and expand our audience beyond our 17 brewery & restaurant locations. The Exton production brewery is a long, sought after dream of sharing our scratch beer in a way that is more convenient and local, bringing the Iron Hill experience home,” says Mark Edelson, Co-Founder and Director of Brewery Operations for Iron Hill.

Iron Hill Brewery is partnering with NKS Distributors in Delaware for November 2nd launch and is available for purchase at retailers statewide. Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey retailers will soon be carrying Iron Hill beer.

“Entering into the retail market is another milestone in Iron Hill’s growth and a testament to the brand’s strength and guest loyalty that has been nurtured for over two decades. Customers know that Iron Hill means high-quality great tasting beer, and now it will be even easier to purchase and enjoy,” says Kim Boerema, Chief Executive Officer for Iron Hill. “To see this dream come true for Mark and the entire brewery team has been so rewarding, and it’s his passion of and pride for Iron Hill that has made this all possible.”

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States, with over 20 years of award-winning recognition at national and international competitions.

Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 17 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has its own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 23 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson, and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward-thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.

