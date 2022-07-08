Iron Hill Brewery Drops Orange Creamsicle Milkshake IPA

Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) is bringing back Orange Creamsicle (ABV 7%), a hazy, juicy, and creamy Milkshake IPA that tastes just like the iconic and popular summertime ice cream treat. First released in the Summer of 2021 as a limited run, this beer sold out within just a few weeks of its debut. This year, Iron Hill Brewery doubled its efforts to make it available at all Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant and TapHouse locations, as well as at hundreds of beer, wine, and liquor retailers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Beer fans can grab 16 oz. four-packs as soon as Friday, July 1st.

Brewed with lactose and finished with blood orange puree, Orange Creamsicle Milkshake IPA has a silky-smooth mouthfeel reminiscent of creamy orange sherbet to the delight of many beer fans. One sip and you will be hooked. The can artwork features a fantastical hop-inspired ice cream man bursting out of an orange beer truck hoisting a creamsicle in one hand and a beer in the other. The playful nature of the artwork reflects the revelry of experimentation and delight of discovery for beer drinkers.

Membership has its privileges as King of the Hill rewards members will receive exclusive early access to the beer on Thursday, June 30th as well as early access to the keepsake Orange Creamsicle Tee emblazoned with the hop-inspired ice cream man and orange beer truck. They will be available for purchase to all additional Iron Hill beer fans on July 1st in all Iron Hill locations.

“Our brewery team worked relentlessly to get the right flavor and creamy mouthfeel balanced with the hops of an IPA. Beer fans all have the same reaction when they taste it – ‘WOW’. In its debut last summer at Iron Hill locations, it was sold out within 3 weeks. So we brewed a lot more this year to keep up with demand and to release to the retail market,” explains Mark Edelson, Founder, and VP of Beer.

About Iron Hill Brewery

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and 25-years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ, and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer, and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

For More Information:

https://www.ironhillbrewery.com