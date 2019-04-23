Iron Hill Brewery Cans Philly Special IPA

WILMINGTON, Del.– For the first time in its short tenure on the taps, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill), has announced the first can release of Philly Special, the popular NEIPA, which premiered in February 2018 at their Phoenixville location. Philly Special cans will be unleashed in 16 oz. 4 packs on starting on April 18, 2019 at all 16 Iron Hill Restaurant & Brewery locations throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina, for $17.25.

Philly Special, which was aptly named for the special play that football fans across the Philadelphia region will never forget, was brewed by the team at Iron Hill Phoenixville in February 2018. Following its initial success, Philly Special quickly became one of Iron Hill’s most popular draft beers and found its way to surrounding Iron Hill taps in Ardmore, Chestnut Hill and Huntingdon Valley. When Iron Hill opened their 15th location in Philadelphia, it was a no-brainer to include Philly Special as one of the location’s opening beers.

Philly Special is brewed with flaked oats and wheat and the 6.7 percent ABV IPA has intense flavors and aromas of tropical fruit and resinous pine dominate.

“We were thrilled to create a beer to commemorate such a monumental time, not only in Philadelphia, but the surrounding suburbs,” said Mark Edelson, director of brewery operations. “Philly Special has exceeded all expectations is one of the most requested beers at all our locations. It’s a light and hazy year-round beer, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to provide guests the opportunity to enjoy the beer on the go.”

In addition to releasing this popular beer, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Center City Philadelphia will be offering 4 oz. pours of Philly Special for a very patriotic $.76, on the day of the can release, April 18th from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. hosted by one of Philadelphia’s most famous sons, Benjamin Franklin.

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States. Its 22-year consecutive medal-winning streak at national and international competitions is the longest by any independent craft brewery. Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 22 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.