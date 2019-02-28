Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant Releases Sweet Leaf IPA in Cans

WILMINGTON, Del. – Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant announces the release of Sweet Leaf IPA in cans. This 7.2 percent ABV 65 IBU IPA is brewed with whole leaf hops, accompanied with undertones of grapefruit, pine and tropical fruit. The pale-yellow IPA is brewed with Columbus, Centennial, Chinook, and Simcoe hops to bring out it’s overwhelming hop flavor.

A traditional American IPA, the hoppy bitterness of this far out IPA helps to cut through the heat of spicy, citrusy fare, like the Nashville Hot Sliders or the Voodoo Chicken Flatbread, which is made with Iron Hill’s Vienna Red Lager barbeque sauce. To enjoy this food and beer pairing at home, order dishes online and pick up a four-pack at any of the 16 Iron Hill locations.

Sweet Leaf IPA has been carefully crafted with the counterculture in mind, and with that comes the classic sounds of the 60s. Beyond the Sweet Leaf IPA, Iron Hill has created a Spotify playlist that perfectly pairs with the righteous oomph of flavor, transporting you and your tastes buds back in time.

“Sweet Leaf IPA is one of our most popular IPAs and for good reason,” said Mark Edelson, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant co-founder and director of brewery operations. “We brew with the whole leaf hops, which gives the IPA a strong, earthy flavor. Additionally, there is a nostalgia that Sweet Leaf IPA brings out, and that makes the release of Sweet Leaf IPA just that much more exciting.”

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States. Its 22-year consecutive medal-winning streak at national and international competitions is the longest by any independent craft brewery. Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 22 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.