Iron Fist Brewing to Release Fresh Perspective IPL

VISTA, Calif. — Iron Fist Brewing is pleased to announce the first of our small batch beers for the year–Fresh Perspective IPL. Light straw in color with classic pilsner overtones and a floral bouquet, this India Pale Lager kicks with notes of herbal spice, earth, lemon and a touch of honey on the finish.

This beer marks the start of the Iron Fist’s new brewing strategy, which is focused highly on short-run tap room exclusives. To be released on a monthly basis, available on draft and in a limited batch of cans (500), these small batch brews are going to serve as an experimental brewing playground for Iron Fist.

“We’re really excited to have introduced a new structure to our brewing that allows us to continuously push the boat out and try new things on a monthly basis,” said brewmaster Tom Garcia.

Fresh Perspective is now pouring on draft at both Vista andBarrio locations, limited cans to be released on Feb. 25. This new brewing strategy is the start of a larger overhaul of their taproom experience, which, having recently expanded their Vista Brewery footprint, they will continue to evolve throughout the year.

