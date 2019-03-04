Iron Fist Brewing Announces 2019 Release Lineup

VISTA, Calif. — Iron Fist Brewing is excited to reveal their first ever official brewing schedule. Separated into three main categories, the schedule introduces a new strategy for the brewer which is focused on more regular limited releases and variance in their taprooms.

Highlights include a monthly release of new “Small Batch Experiments,” the introduction of seasonal taproom only draft beers, at least one new addition to their core line-up as well as a few surprises to be announced during the year.

Their small batch series launched this month with a new IPL – Fresh Perspective. The category is set to serve as the brewer’s experimental playground; a space that allows the brewmaster to test out new techniques and flavor combinations that continue to push boundaries and get a little weird.

“We’re really excited with the prospect of having a category dedicated to experimentation. We really want to try and push the boat out a bit and offer more new beers for the core craft fans who want to try a wider spectrum of flavors,” said brewmaster Tom Garcia.

The distribution of Iron Fist’s core beers are currently limited to four brands – Blood Orange IPA, Counter Strike, Renegade Blonde and Summer City; only available in Southern California. This year they will be canning the entire core line-up including their new American Amber, Red Sky at Night, all of which will be for sale directly through their taproom locations.

The introduction of a “Small Beer” into their core lineup is a response to the growing demand for a low ABV option. “We are excited at the challenge of brewing a small beer with great craft taste and are convinced there is a gap to fill here. We need an option for some of our most cherished customers – the designated drivers!”

Iron Fist’s new brewing strategy is the start of a larger overhaul of their taproom experience, which, having recently expanded their Vista Brewery footprint, will continue to evolve throughout the year.

About Iron Fist Brewing

Iron Fist Brewing Company started as a family passion for the best handcrafted beer in the world. Founded in 2010 and still residing in Vista, San Diego County, we have a style steeped in tradition with a healthy thirst for experimentation that finds us constantly collaborating and concocting limited brews alongside our main line up. Our vision is to continue to experiment with our brewing using traditional methods (and a little madness) to create new all time classics that will rule your taste for years to come.