Ipswich Brewery to Release Southern Cross New England-Style IPA

IPSWICH, Mass. – We are pleased to announce the second release in our 1620 Pilgrimage Series – a rotating and experimental IPA series using our 1620 New England Style IPA as its base beer. Arriving in June is Southern Cross, a New England IPA showcasing New Zealand hop varietals, including Crosby Hop Farm’s New Zealand Kiwi Blend.

Hazy with a rainbow of hop aromas and flavors, our 1620 New England style IPA is the perfect platform for exploration. The second release in our 1620 Pilgrimage Series, Southern Cross showcases New Zealand hops: Rakau, Pacifica and Pacific Gem, plus Crosby Hop Farm New Zealand Kiwi Blend. The Southern Cross constellation is one of the brightest in the southern sky and was used for navigation by early explorers of the South Pacific. Our South Pacific inspired brew uses New Zealand hops to bring a piney, citrusy brightness to this variant.

Southern Cross will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans in Massachusetts only.

About Ipswich Brewery

Residents of Boston’s North Shore were first introduced to Ipswich Ale during the spring of 1991. With more than 25 years of history behind it, Ipswich Ale has been in existence longer than nearly every other craft brewer in New England. Since that time, the Ipswich Ale portfolio of brands have developed into a tradition shared by not only the residents of eastern MA, but across New England. In January of 2016, the Ipswich Ale Brewery opened an onsite restaurant, the Ipswich Ale Brewer’s Table, which features 15 tap lines of Ipswich beers and an eclectic lunch and dinner menu. Learn more at ipswichalebrewery.com