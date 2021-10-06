iPourIt, Inc. Introduces a First-of-its-Kind Mobile App for Self-Pour Systems

The customizable app is designed to help operators promote their businesses and connect with customers

LAKE FOREST, CA – iPourIt, Inc., North America’s leading provider of self-pour beverage dispense technology, has announced the launch of its new customizable mobile app.

The app is the first of its kind and pairs with iPourIt’s latest GEN 4 self-serve platform to offer an enhanced experience for both patrons and operators. iPourIt’s GEN 4 technology allows users to pour their own beer, wine, and more from RFID-enabled taps, automatically tracking their tab as they go.

Developed in-house, the mobile app offers an array of useful features designed to help iPourIt operators promote their businesses and engage with customers. Using the app, patrons can:

Use self-pour technology without touching anything but a clean glass and their own smart device

See exactly which beverages are on tap from anywhere, at any time

Use a personalized QR code for quick check-in and check-out

Activate self-serve taps and start pours right from the app

View a history of everything they’ve poured over time

Add ratings and keep track of favorites, providing valuable insights to the operator

Leave feedback and submit wish list requests for beverages

Get notified about upcoming events, new tappings, and requested wish list items

“We’ve created a fresh, innovative tool to help adapt self-pour technology for today’s smartphone culture. Users are able to show a QR code from the app to quickly check in at a taproom, restaurant, or other self-pour concept, and then activate the self-serve taps using just their phone.” shared Doug Gray, Vice President of Product Management at iPourIt. “iPourIt operators can send push notifications to keep their customers informed and collect valuable feedback to help improve their operation and keep guests coming back.”

The new app can be customized with each operator’s branding, details, and more. Patrons can download the app for free for Apple iOS and Android.

Watch an overview of the app’s features on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/iPourItInc. To learn more about the app and iPourIt GEN 4 technology, contact us at (949) 270-0556 or sales@iPourIt.com.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is America’s leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with over 7,300 taps installed, 215 million ounces poured, and 260 locations in operation. The team of self-pour experts partners with operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive experiences in restaurants, venues, taprooms, and beyond. iPourIt technology is proven to increase alcohol revenue, simplify labor needs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Visit ipouritinc.com for more information.

For more information: https://ipouritinc.com/ipourit-inc-introduces-a-first-of-its-kind-mobile-app-for-self-pour-systems/