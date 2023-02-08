Iowans Get a Glimpse of Warmer Months Ahead with a Party Wave of Crushability at Big Grove

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Big Grove announced a brand-new fruited wheat release to join their year-round beer portfolio. Now pouring in their Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines taprooms, Citrus Surfer is loaded with real orange and lemon citrus at a crushable 4.8% ABV. Each taproom will feature citrus-inspired culinary dishes to celebrate the beer release.

A refreshing new twist on Big Grove’s past award-winning wheat beers, Citrus Surfer offers fans “significant drinkability,” according to Andy Joynt, Director of Brewing. The brewery team produced ten concept batches spanning eight months, beginning with research and development at their Solon pilot brewery before scaling to their Des Moines system as an intermediate step, ultimately crafting the beer for full-scale production at the Iowa City brewery.

“The finish and aromatics were something we focused on. We wanted pop with the right citrus flavor, plus a clean and satisfying finish, bringing you back for another sip,” remarked Joynt.

The beer is anticipated to create a big wave in Iowa, giving Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel’s Wheat drinkers a more widely available, Iowa-made alternative.

“Although Iowa is not coastal, nor is it a state known for its surfing, Citrus Surfer represents that mentality and a laid-back approach to life and the moments it brings,” said Bryan Farrell, Director of Integrated Sales & Marketing. “Iowans love to seek out new experiences and travel, especially in the winter months. We’re offering a call-to-action for fans to ‘Find Your Moment’ through trip and experience giveaways.”

Throughout 2023, Big Grove will be giving away flights, Airbnb gift cards for unique Iowa rentals, and other fun offers and experiences. Fans can enter to win flight vouchers to any destination of their choosing, redeemable at major Iowa airports (CID, DSM, DBQ, SUX, ALO). Keep an eye out for more waves of giveaways and experiences throughout the spring and summer months. To enter, go to biggrove.com/pages/find-your-moment.

Check out your favorite local beverage shop to catch the closest Citrus Surfer near you. Citrus Surfer is available on draft, six-packs, and 12-packs at a majority of retail locations across Iowa.

Big Grove Brewery is among the top craft beer producers in Iowa and ranks in the top 3% for barrel production nationally. In 2013, the brewery got its start as a 3.5-barrel brewhouse in Solon, Iowa and focused on freshly made craft beer and elevated pub cuisine. Four years later, the brewery opened a 28,000 square foot production facility, serving as an anchor for the Iowa City Riverfront Crossings redevelopment project. Big Grove has received multiple craft brewing medals including a gold medal for Easy Eddy, its flagship Hazy IPA.

