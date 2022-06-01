Introducing Protocol Beverage, Spiked Protein

ERIE, Pennsylvania – Protochol Beverage has successfully launched the first Spiked Protein drink on the market. Their product packs 11g of protein and 8% ABV in a 16 oz can. They have launched 3 flavors, Pineapple Pump, Swoleberry, and Orange County.

The founders Mitch Clark, Josh Kurczewski, and Nick Prishack started the journey of creating a spiked protien drink shortly after college. Blending store bought ingredients in their parents basement, they would see if their friends would even be interested in such a product. This stage of the company gave them the validation they needed that a spiked protein drink could become a mainstream drink. From there they worked with industry leader Flavorman to develop formulas tailored for large production runs.

The product has been for sale for over 3 months in the NWPA region. Since being in the market there has been massive interest generated from consumers via consumers TikTok posts about the drink. The company has been receiving interest from all over the world about their drink. The interest overwhelmingly comes from legal drinking age adults who weight lift.

Protochol is working on expanding throughout their regional area, with Pittsburgh, State College, and Cleveland the initial areas of focus.

