Introducing Chromatic: A New Triple IPA Series from Urban South – HTX

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South – HTX is excited to introduce “Chromatic,” a new triple IPA beer series at its Houston brewery. Beers in the Chromatic series are brewed with a new grain bill, built on heavy wheat additions with fluffy oats, resulting in a huge yet soft mouthfeel. New releases in the series will all be triple IPAs, but hopped differently each time.

“We started our Houston location with the intention to prioritize research and development and brew innovative, Houston-specific beers for our guests,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South – HTX.

“The Chromatic series gives our team the opportunity to do what they do best – experiment with different hops and brewing styles to produce the best beer possible.”

The first release in the Chromatic series is brewed with Lupomax Citra, Citra and Motueka hops, dry hopped with Citra and Motueka. The beer is currently available on draft and in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans at the Sawyer Yards taproom. Urban South – HTX plans to release its next addition in the Chromatic series before the end of September.

Urban South – HTX opened in early 2020 and is Urban South Brewery’s first satellite location outside of Louisiana. Stay up to date on Urban South’s Chromatic TIPA series by following along on social media.

About Urban South Brewery 

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze), 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold, Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), and 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:
https://urbansouthbrewery.com

