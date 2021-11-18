Infinite Reveals Revised Recipe, Design Update & International Expansion of Non-Alc Beer

LONDON, England – Infinite Session launched a revised recipe for its successful alcohol-free craft beer range. Rolling out across the 3 strong portfolio, the new recipe offers a fresh new taste profile. By using an improved speciality malt selection, Infinite has created a beer with better body, a fuller mouthfeel and a more complex flavour. By using a lighter filtration process during the brewing process less body is lost and the beer retains ‘haze’ which results in a more hoppy flavour. Not only that but the entire range is now gluten free.

The on-pack design refresh sees the brand focus on ‘Infinite’ with the aim of simplifying the product names to increase recognition and recall. Following the continued success of the IPA product, this will remain the lead SKU as they continue to grow the portfolio.

Chris Hannaway, Co-Founder, says, “We pride ourselves in creating great tasting alcohol-free beer, that brings you the same level of flavour and craftsmanship as our alcoholic counterparts. We’ve always wanted Infinite to be a beer that you’d actually want to order another one of, and we’re really pleased with the new taste profile of the range. Our on pack re-fresh allows us to put more emphasis on ‘Infinite’, meaning it’s something you can drink again and again.”

Infinite has created a series of new taglines including ‘you’ll want another’ and ‘actually tastes like beer’ to help support the brand positioning.

Following a successful UK launch in 2018, the brand launched into the US market in March 2020, exclusively into the state of Wisconsin where they now locally brew the UPA and Pale Ale with a local craft brewery. The range is now sold in three of the biggest chains in Wisconsin including Woodman’s Markets (where they are not the top selling non-alcoholic beer), Piggly Wiggly and most recently Festival Foods. This month has seen the launch of Infinitesession.us allowing national distribution across the US.

Here’s a reminder of the range stocked nationwide with Sainsbury’s (RRP: 4.50 – 4x330ml, £1.30 330ml can):

Each product in the range contains 75% less calories than regular strength beer and is low in sugar.

IPA

Hoppy, citrussy, bitter, refreshing – nothing beats an IPA. Ours is dry-hopped for bold flavour and our signature malt recipe gives a smooth, full body. You’ll want another…

PALE

The original INFINITE beer – our award-winning Pale Ale. Expect mango and apricot notes from the American Hops and sweet caramel flavours from our specialty malts. It actually tastes like Pale Ale…

LAGER

Crisp, refreshing & full of flavour. A German-style Helles Lager brewed with noble hops to give you everything you want from a lager. And more…

For More Information:

https://infinitesession.com/