Independent Brewers Alliance Offers Brewers Free Access to Its Savings Programs for 2020

RUMSON, N.J. – The Independent Brewers Alliance (IBA) is craft beer’s only member-owned purchasing cooperative. Founded in 2016 its mission is to give independent craft brewers the strength and resources to thrive in what members see as an increasingly competitive marketplace. Thanks to the impact of the Coronavirus that marketplace has just gotten a lot harder for many brewers.

To extend its benefits to more brewers who may now be unable to afford membership, the IBA has announced that it is waiving all 2020 membership fees to brewers who join by August 1st. “The IBA is about keeping brewers and the industry we love strong,” said Matt Hopkins, Executive Director of the IBA. “Right now, there are a lot of brewers who could benefit from the savings membership can offer them. We want those savings to be accessible to those who need it.”

Currently the IBA offers member-brewers often deep savings on many raw materials and operational expenses including printed and sleeved cans, brites, ends, kegs, labels, chemicals, branded glassware, packaging, benefits, business insurance, recycling, office supplies and more. Members are always free to choose the programs that are right for them.

Interested brewers can learn more by contacting Matt Hopkins at matt@brewersalliance.org or 810.813.5021.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENT BREWERS ALLIANCE

The Independent Brewers Alliance is a member-owned cooperative made up of independent craft breweries who leverage their combined buying power to negotiate long-term savings programs with leading industry suppliers. By joining the IBA, brewers benefit from the strength of the group and the cooperative buying power it brings while staying completely independent. For more information: https://www.brewersalliance.org/