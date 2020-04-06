Independent Brewers Alliance Offers Brewers Free Access to Its Savings Programs for 2020

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

RUMSON, N.J. – The Independent Brewers Alliance (IBA) is craft beer’s only member-owned purchasing cooperative. Founded in 2016 its mission is to give independent craft brewers the strength and resources to thrive in what members see as an increasingly competitive marketplace. Thanks to the impact of the Coronavirus that marketplace has just gotten a lot harder for many brewers.

To extend its benefits to more brewers who may now be unable to afford membership, the IBA has announced that it is waiving all 2020 membership fees to brewers who join by August 1st. “The IBA is about keeping brewers and the industry we love strong,” said Matt Hopkins, Executive Director of the IBA. “Right now, there are a lot of brewers who could benefit from the savings membership can offer them. We want those savings to be accessible to those who need it.”

Currently the IBA offers member-brewers often deep savings on many raw materials and operational expenses including printed and sleeved cans, brites, ends, kegs, labels, chemicals, branded glassware, packaging, benefits, business insurance, recycling, office supplies and more. Members are always free to choose the programs that are right for them.

Interested brewers can learn more by contacting Matt Hopkins at matt@brewersalliance.org or 810.813.5021.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENT BREWERS ALLIANCE

The Independent Brewers Alliance is a member-owned cooperative made up of independent craft breweries who leverage their combined buying power to negotiate long-term savings programs with leading industry suppliers. By joining the IBA, brewers benefit from the strength of the group and the cooperative buying power it brings while staying completely independent. For more information: https://www.brewersalliance.org/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.