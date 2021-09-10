Indeed Brewing Company To Host The Lowdown, an All-Day Beer & Music Street Festival

Indeed Brewing Company is throwing its annual street festival The Lowdown on Saturday, October 2. The pilot brewery and taproom in Walker’s Point will shut down 2nd Street for a day of beers, food, art, and music.

Honey Nut Cream Ale and a Smoked Vienna Lager will be released for The Lowdown and fass kegs will be tapped, containing beer pulled directly from the fermenter. The Beer Brûlée experience will also be available, in which fire pokers are heated up by flame and dunked into pints, caramelizing the malt and creating a creamy mouthfeel. Jeff Redmon will provide live art and a variety of food trucks will be parked outside throughout the day.

Safety precautions will be taken to ensure guests safety. Masks are requested to be worn by guests.

“We’re so excited to throw The Lowdown for a third year in a row. It’s our chance for us to share new beers and enjoy local food and artists with our community,” says Jeff Gray, Indeed’s Milwaukee Sales and Market Manager. “Last year we hosted a ‘low-key’ version, and this year we will still be taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”

Event Details —

When: Saturday, October 2, 2021; 12-11pm (music ends at 10pm, taproom closes at 11pm)

Where: Indeed Brewing Company, 530 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Admission: Free

Music Lineup

12-3pm: WMSE Radio presents The Boogie Bang

3:30-4:45pm: Dropbear Collective

5:15-7pm: Chicken Wire Empire

7:30-8:15pm: Browns Crew

8:45-10pm: You Win !!!

Beers on Tap —

Honey Nut Cream Ale*

Smoked Vienna Lager*

Loretta’s Dark Lager

Sun Kids IPA

Pistachio Cream Ale

Flavorwave IPA

Hello, Milwaukee American Lager

& more

*brewed especially for The Lowdown

Food:

Twisted Plants

Arts @ Large

& more TBA

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year.  Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

For More Information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/921363668448487

