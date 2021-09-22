Indeed Brewing Company Releases Year-Round Malty Beer

Indeed Brewing Company is introducing a new core beer to its lineup. Loretta’s Dark Lager is a year-round malty beer that will be available in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin in 6-packs and on tap.

“Loretta’s Dark Lager fills the need for a malty beer in our core lineup,” says Sales Director Ryan Bandy. “We love this one because it drinks like a crisp lager that you want to drink a bunch of; it’s the best of both worlds.”

Loretta’s features artwork by local Minneapolis artist Chuck U, who brought to life the vision of a supper club-inspired setting on the can. “We asked Chuck to create a sense of place with Loretta’s can art. A place familiar to many, filled with years of good times and conversation. A place you walk into knowing you’re going to have a great time. And a place you might walk out with a fresh perspective or new understanding,” says Creative Director Andy Kiekhafer. “Examining the can you’ll find lots of treasures—little accents and details filled with local lore and legends. But Lorettas isn’t some made-up place; it’s a place where you’ve run into old neighbors, shared a family meal, and met new friends along the way!”

THE GOODS

Malt: Bamberger Munich, Briess Midnight Wheat

Hops: Mandarina, Hallertau Mittelfruh

Yeast: L17

THE STATS

ABV: 5.6%

IBU: 24

THE EXPERIENCE

Visual: Auburn with garnet hues

Aroma: Fresh-toasted bread and Munich malt, light Noble spice

Taste: Rich Munich malt with a hint of chocolate

Mouthfeel: Full-bodied with a drier finish

About Indeed Brewing Company:

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year.  Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com.

For More Information:
http://www.indeedbrewing.com

