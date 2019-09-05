Indeed Brewing Company Opens Pilot Brewery and Taproom in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Indeed Brewing Company announces the opening of a new location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In November 2018, Indeed announced the purchase of a building at 530 South Second Street in Milwaukee to build an 8000 square foot 10-barrel brew system and taproom. Ten months later, the company will open the doors to its new space on Friday, September 6th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 pm. The public and members of the press are invited to attend this ceremony and explore the new brewery and taproom, open-house style.

Attendees can enjoy Indeed Brewing favorites like Day Tripper Pale Ale and Mexican Honey Imperial Lager alongside several brand new beers made in Milwaukee including Soft Shock New England-Style IPA, Knock Off Amber Ale, Triumph Single Hop Pale Ale, Wamdoodle Watermelon Kolsch, Norwegian Wood Kveik Pale Ale, Lemon Wheel Hefeweizen and “Hello, Milwaukee,” a collaboration with fellow Milwaukeeans at 1840 Brewing Company.

As guests arrive, they will be greeted with a full view of the brewhouse, opening up to a taproom filled with Chuck U art, a historic Hamm’s Brewing back bar, and plenty of seating in the main bar and biergarten in the rear. Indeed Milwaukee’s taproom hours will be Wednesday-Thursday 3-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12-11 p.m., and Sunday from 12-8 p.m., with happy hours from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The leader of the expansion project and co-owner, Tom Whisenand, is excited to see the space come to life. “Our new Milwaukee brewery and taproom is a huge achievement for our seven-year-old brewery,” he explains. “It’s a major milestone in our mission to deliver people great beer and experiences.”

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. We are thirsty creatures, Indeed. There’s more to explore at indeedbrewing.com

