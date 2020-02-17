Indeed Brewing Company Named the Official Beer Sponsor of Lord of the Ropes

MINNEAPOLIS — Indeed Brewing Company is the proud beer sponsor of Lord of the Ropes “New Found Shores” snowboarding competition on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area. Midwestern snowboarding’s community will face off in a head-to-head battle at the ski and snowboarding resort, located 50 miles north of the Twin Cities. The 64 invited riders will compete and be judged by their fellow riders, leaving only one to be named Lord of the Ropes. Contestants include a Transworld Snowboarding Rookie-of-the-Year, Vans Series champion, Stairmasters champion, Downtown Throwdown Champ, local heroes, and a man nicknamed “Danimals.”

Visitors and spectators are encouraged to come out to watch the battles, share in the victories, and participate in the spoils of Skolhaugen’s lounge where they can view the entire event from the bar, patio, or seat. Live music and a plethora of Indeed Brewing Company’s finest brews will follow the outdoor festivities.

RSVP to the event on Facebook.

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com.

About Interior Plain Project:

Interior Plain Project was launched in 2011 with a focus on building snowboards with a “premium medium” ethos, drawing a line of a quality standard in line with a timeless 7-ply skateboard mentality which we feel returns the onus of style and ability back to the rider. Boards created under this idea—the Harrow, Honalee, and Odessa—bring this to idea to snow. With an aesthetic theory of creating collections that change every season, the ninth collection titled “Eternal Vacation” will be landing in stores in August. IPP is focused on taking its own line whether on the slopes or in the market. More info can be found at www.theipproject.com.

About Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area:

Established in 1950, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area is one of the longest-running snow sports resorts in the Midwest. Voted #1 Midwest Resort in Transworld Snowboarding magazine, and #1 Midwest Terrain Park by Newschoolers.com freestyle community, Trollhaugen offers skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and live music events to guests in the Winter. Trollhaugen is located in Dresser, Wisconsin, just 50 minutes north of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. Learn more at www.trollhaugen.com.