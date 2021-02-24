Indeed Brewing and Milwaukee County Historical Society Collaborate on an Irish-Style Stout

MILWAUKEE — Indeed Brewing Company and the Milwaukee County Historical Society have collaborated on an Irish-style stout called Lady Elgin Foreign Extra Stout to coincide with the museum’s current exhibit. Called “Milwaukee: Where the Waters Meet,” the 2021 feature exhibit looks at water and its place in Milwaukee from both a historical and contemporary perspective.

Representing just one story in the museum’s “Milwaukee: Where the Waters Meet” exhibit, Lady Elgin Foreign Extra Stout pays homage to the approximate 300 lives lost in the sinking of the Lady Elgin on Sept. 8, 1860. The majority of passengers of the steamship, on a charter trip to Chicago, were connected to Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard—a militia unit based out of the Third Ward. On its return voyage the Lady Elgin was hit by an unlit schooner, causing her to sink.

“Collaboration is essential to our mission of preserving and promoting the history of Milwaukee. We are so grateful to partner with Indeed Brewing because they truly understand and support that mission,” says MCHS Curator Ben Barbera. “The sinking of the Lady Elgin devastated the Irish community in Milwaukee in 1860. By partnering with Indeed Brewing to make this beer, we hope to honor not only their place in our history, but also the contributions of all immigrants to Milwaukee.”

The beer will tap on Thursday, Feb. 25. Maya Ophelia’s, which specializes in vegan from-scratch comfort food, will be on-site from 4-9pm. Members of Chicken Wire Empire and The MilBillies will be providing live bluegrass music from 6-8:30pm.

A virtual program about the Lady Elgin disaster and beer will take place on Thursday, March 4 from MCHS’ Facebook page. MCHS will be the benefiting nonprofit of Indeed We Can at the Milwaukee taproom on Wednesday, March 10. Additionally, $1 from every pint/crowler/growler of Lady Elgin Foreign Extra Stout sold will be donated to MCHS.

The Goods

Malt: Simpson’s Maris Otter, Simpson’s Crystal T-50, Proximity Roasted Barley, Crisp Pale Chocolate, Weyermann Carafa III, Flaked Wheat

Hops: Exp 06300, Willamette

Yeast: A10 Darkness

The Stats

ABV: 9%

IBU: 50

The Experience

Visual: Dark black, opaque

Aroma: Coffee, roast, alcohol

Taste: Coffee-like roast from dark malts, some alcohol present

Mouthfeel: Medium to full bodied

