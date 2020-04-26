Idaho Hop Producer Mill 95 Offers Relief During COVID-19 Crisis

PARMA, Idaho –– Mill 95, an Idaho processor and marketer of premium hops, is taking immediate and significant action to help craft breweries in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many industries, craft breweries around the nation and across the world have been devastated by the impacts of the crisis, leaving their taprooms closed, workers furloughed, and are unable to get their beer to their customers. Craft brewers need help and need it now. With little to no sales, getting back on their feet will be tough to impossible due to cash flow issues.

In response to this need Mill 95 has launched a Brewery Relief Program. This program will enable Mill 95 employees to work directly with distressed craft brewers by supplying hops on a deeply discounted or no cost basis, in an effort to ease their cash battle. Mill 95 employees will also work with craft brewers in helping promote their breweries – with limited cash, investing in marketing is a far reach for these craft breweries.

Mill 95’s Brewery Relief Program revolves around direct communication between craft brewers and Mill 95 employees, where they will be empowered with tools that can really help these breweries. The tools include a portfolio of hops that can be immediately shipped to brewers at little to no cost, as well as providing varieties through 2021 under contract with extreme discounts. Mill 95 will also include craft breweries in digital media ads that are created in collaboration with breweries and disseminated effectively to reach the brewery’s target customers. And on a very limited local basis, Mill 95 has the ability to arrange for temporary work for furloughed brewery employees at Mill 95 and our partner hop growers.

To enroll in Mill 95’s Brewery Relief Program, brewers can simply visithttps://brp.mill95hops.com/. An easy contact form to be completed by the brewery, and a Mill 95 employee will be in touch within 24 hours.

About Mill 95

Mill 95 was established in 2016 as the most advanced and progressing hop pelleting mill in the United States. Mill 95 focuses on serving the craft brewer with the highest quality hops grown in Idaho, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. Mill 95 is dedicated to providing the best quality hops, processing, and customer service to the breweries they supply. We’re here for the hops.™